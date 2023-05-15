Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Article Patio Furniture Is on Sale, Breville Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of an espresso machine, an outdoor couch, and earbuds

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Beats
Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
Amazon
Now 20% off
$160 AT AMAZON

Outfitted with an Apple H1 chip, these earbuds feature all the connectivity of AirPods but come in a package much more suited for working out and getting active.

Onya Lily White Sofa
Article
Now 14% off
$729 AT ARTICLE

This handsome outdoor couch from Article will make your yard just as comfortable as your living room. It's made from aluminum and synthetic wicker, meaning it's made to withstand the elements.

CHECK OUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Breville
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
Now 20% off
$720 AT AMAZON

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Polo Ralph Lauren Micro-Check Indigo Denim Jacket
Now 30% off
$210 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

A good denim jacket will last you for years, making it a great investment piece. And you can score this lightweight, Polo Country reissue for an $88 discount right now.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Now 15% off
$638 AT AMAZON

Similar to our overall favorite stick vacuum the V12, the V15 has a laser in its head that illuminates dust and particles that are invisible to the naked eye. It has more suction power and bin capacity than the V12 plus a whopping 60 minutes of runtime.

THESE ARE THE BEST STICK VACS

