All the Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop This Spring

There aren't many things better than a backyard cookout, reading a book on the porch or watching the sunset from the deck. What do you need for all of these idyllic activities? Patio furniture.

As we come out of the harsh winter, it is now time to get our backyard spaces in order for the warm months ahead. Even still, patio furniture can be a three-season workhorse if you make the right picks — especially since the pandemic has forced many of our hangs to outdoor spaces, even when it is cold. And in some places, patio furniture is used year-round and possibly more often than indoor furniture, making it all the more essential.

Whether you're just looking for a couple of chairs to fill a small space on the balcony or need a full dining set up for a nightly outdoor dinner, there are promotions to be had as we head into spring. These outdoor furniture deals are just getting cooking and we will be updating this page regularly, so be sure to bookmark it and come back for more savings.

Sitewide Sales

Amazon: Select savings on outdoor home essentials.

Home Depot: Early savings on patio furniture.

Industry West: 15% off sitewide with code MARCH15.

Outer: $100 off your first order.

Overstock: 20% off outdoor and patio.

Perigold: Over 900 outdoor furniture items are on sale.

Walmart: Rollbacks and reduced prices on select outdoor furniture.

Wayfair: Select patio furniture and backyard gear is already on sale.

Patio Furniture Deals

What to Consider When Buying Outdoor Furniture



What Is It Made of?

Outdoor furniture comes in a multitude of materials, but the main things you want to keep in mind are: weather-resistance, UV-resistance and whether or not you can easily keep it clean (especially if it has cushions). Anything with cloth will require more upkeep and attention, but that doesn't mean it is not worth having.

Next, especially with wood and different metals, you'll need to consider the weather it will come in contact with. If it rains often, you will need to get something that won't warp, rust or decay. Plastic is an easy answer, but materials like teak wood and aluminum can be better bets for longevity (and aesthetics). Plus, you can then use various types of sealants and treatments to keep a protective coating on these materials — understand though that's work you'll need to do from time to time.

Will It Fit in My Space?

This may seem obvious, but you have to consider how much space you actually have. If you live in an apartment or townhouse with minimal outdoor space, a sectional couch might not work for you, no matter how good they look. Think about saving space with a bench or some dining chairs; maximum occupancy and minimal footprint. Be sure to measure your space and compare it to the dimensions before you make any purchases.

How Often Will I Use It?

Like we mentioned earlier, some climates allow for year-round use of your patio furniture. Unfortunately, the reality is that you will probably have to store it for at least a few months each year. Don't buy anything too unwieldy if you anticipate keeping it in storage throughout the winter months or else you'll be left cussing under your breath twice a year as you move it to and from its hiding place.

Does It Fit My Aesthetic?

This also probably goes without saying, but some outdoor furniture just doesn't fit with the overall aesthetic of your space. Whether you're matching indoor and outdoor furniture or just trying to find something you like, remember that you'll have to look at it every day. If it is something you are going to use a lot, you may want to consider making an investment and paying a little extra for quality and design that matches your decor.

When Is the Best Time to Save?

Fall is typically prime time for the biggest savings on patio and outdoor furniture, but that is absolutely not the only time. Spring brings a great chance to get a jump on building out your outdoor living space at a discount. Plus, who really wants to buy furniture right when you're about to store it for the winter? The best thing to do is to make an assessment at the beginning of spring and decide if what you have will last another season or not. If so, maybe wait until fall to pick up new pieces. But if you think you have some gaps to fill or want to upgrade to that 12-seat outdoor sectional just in time for BBQ season, spring is a great time to do it.

