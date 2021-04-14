Still Working from the Couch? Upgrade Your Home Office with These Deals

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

So you want to buy some office furniture. Well lucky for you holdouts, one of our favorite brands has seriously discounted some of its best picks. Branch, a direct-to-consumer office furniture brand, is taking up to 20 percent off its desks, chairs and office accessories. Grab a great value office chair or one of the best-looking desks on the market. It's almost as if the folks at Branch know work-from-home life is the norm now.

SHOP NOW