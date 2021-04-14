Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Still Working from the Couch? Upgrade Your Home Office with These Deals

Save money on office furniture, get more productive, then earn more money at work. It pays for itself.

By Tyler Chin
home office setup
Branch

So you want to buy some office furniture. Well lucky for you holdouts, one of our favorite brands has seriously discounted some of its best picks. Branch, a direct-to-consumer office furniture brand, is taking up to 20 percent off its desks, chairs and office accessories. Grab a great value office chair or one of the best-looking desks on the market. It's almost as if the folks at Branch know work-from-home life is the norm now.

Ergonomic Package w/ Standing Desk and Ergonomic Chair
Branch
shareasale.com
$988.00
SHOP NOW

$988 $940 (5%)

Office Desk
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$495 $445 (10% off)

Ergonomic Chair
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$349 $299 (14% off)

Small Filing Cabinet
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$195 $155 (21% off)

Elevate Chair
Branch
Branch
SHOP NOW

$409 $319 (22% off)

