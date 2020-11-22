Today's Top Stories
Hit Huckberry's Undercover Sale for Stealthy Steals You Can't Miss

Save up to 30% on the best of Huckberry's blacked-out gear.

adidas hiking sneaker
Huckberry

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Huckberry is consistently dropping some of the most unique sales around and today its launched the Undercover Sale — discounts up to 30 percent on some of its best blacked-out gear. The king of cool colorways, this black gear will go with anything while also leaving some money in your wallet once you've pulled the trigger.

With offerings ranging from leather boots to technical jackets and even truffle-infused hot sauce, this sale is one to hit up whether you're getting ready to go big on gifting or just perusing for yourself. Hurry though, as the sale only runs to 11/23.

SHOP NOW

Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
Jaybird huckberry.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $180, Save 44%

Don't buy AirPods, buy these.  

Danner Vertigo 917
Huckberry
Danner huckberry.com
$176.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $220, Save 20%

The perfect city boot. 

Billy Reid Denim Shirt
Huckberry
Billy Reid huckberry.com
$137.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $195, Save 30%

A denim shirt from one of America's foremost designers. 

Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21L
Huckberry
Mystery Ranch huckberry.com
$81.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $125, Save 35%

Tactical features in a practical package. 

Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
Naglev Huckberry
$161.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $230, Save 30%

Some of the toughest hiking shoes you can buy. 

Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L Zip
Huckberry
Peak Design huckberry.com
$176.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $220, Save 20%

The ultimate camera backpack. 

TheraBody TheraGun Mini
Huckberry
TheraBody huckberry.com
$175.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $199, Save 12%

Bring a massage with you wherever you go. 

Wolverine 1000 Mile Evan Boot
Huckberry
Wolverine huckberry.com
$260.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $400, Save 35%

This boot will last a lifetime — and maybe more. 

Proof 72-Hour Merino LS Tee
Huckberry
Proof huckberry.com
$74.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $92, Save 20%

Merino wicks moisture and resists odor resulting in a shirt you never need to take off. 

Relwen Superfleece Hoodie
Huckberry
Relwen huckberry.com
$158.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $198, Save 20%

Moody and cozy. 

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker
Huckberry
adidas huckberry.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $200, Save 50%

Adidas nailed this off-road sneaker. 

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Huckberry
Bullbird huckberry.com
$42.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $60, Save 30%

Not your average travel pillow. 

Belstaff Racemaster Jacket
Huckberry
Belstaff huckberry.com
$309.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $475, Save 35%

One thing is for sure, the Brits know how to make a quality moto jacket.  

Saucony Jazz Original Peak
Saucony huckberry.com
$52.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $80, Save 35%

Classic styling with a pop of color? We approve. 

