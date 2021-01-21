Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

These Montblanc Watches Are a Rare 20% Off

Mr. Porter always brings the heat with its sales and this is no exception.

watch
Montblanc

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It isn't often that everything stops at Gear Patrol HQ and we dial into one specific sale, but news this morning stopped us in our tracks, demanding attention. Mr. Porter (sadly, no relation to yours truly) has marked down over a dozen Montblanc watches by 20 percent, which in many cases leads to savings well over $1,000.

Ranging from one of the classiest smartwatches out there to an underappreciated dress watch, this sale has something for every watch enthusiast. We decided to pick out five standouts to highlight below.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Summit 2 42mm
Mr. Porter
mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$995 $796 (20% off)

Underneath the stainless steel case this watch hides all the smart features you'd expect: GPS, heart rate monitor, microphone, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, NFC payment and Google Pay.

TimeWalker Chronograph Automatic 43mm
Mr. Porter
mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$4,290 $3,432 (20% off)

This racing-inspired chrono (with shades of a Daytona) sports three subdials, a unidirectional ceramic bezel and is powered by a Swiss-made calibre 25 jewel MB 25.07 automatic movement. The steel bracelet offers an elevated look as opposed to a strap.   

1858 Automatic 44mm
Mr. Porter
mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$3,475 $2,780 (20% off)

The 1858 collection is made at the historic Minerva factory, now owned by Montblanc, allowing for the precise replication of aesthetics used on its early- to mid-20th century watches. 

Heritage Chronométrie Twincounter Date Automatic 40mm
Mr. Porter
mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$2,845 $2,276 (20% off)

The twincounter complication housed in this offering is designed in-house at Montblanc and flexes those capabilities. Seconds and (the rare) date subdials give this one a polished yet elevated feel. 

Automatic 40mm
Mr. Porter
mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$7,400 $5,920 (20% off)

This Automatic 40mm is an understated dress watch from Montblanc. The red gold case and alligator strap combine for a classic dress watch look — lance hands help finish it off.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
39 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Upgrade Your WFH Setup for 2021 With These Deals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Awesome Pack Highlights Lululemon's Big Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Yeti Is Offering a Rare 25% Off Mugs and Tumblers
Some of the Best Backpacks You Can Buy Are on Sale
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Snag This Iconic Spyderco Pocket Knife on Sale
Save 35% on One of the Best Duffels Available