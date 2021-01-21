These Montblanc Watches Are a Rare 20% Off
Mr. Porter always brings the heat with its sales and this is no exception.
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
It isn't often that everything stops at Gear Patrol HQ and we dial into one specific sale, but news this morning stopped us in our tracks, demanding attention. Mr. Porter (sadly, no relation to yours truly) has marked down over a dozen Montblanc watches by 20 percent, which in many cases leads to savings well over $1,000.
Ranging from one of the classiest smartwatches out there to an underappreciated dress watch, this sale has something for every watch enthusiast. We decided to pick out five standouts to highlight below.
$995 $796 (20% off)
Underneath the stainless steel case this watch hides all the smart features you'd expect: GPS, heart rate monitor, microphone, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, NFC payment and Google Pay.
$4,290 $3,432 (20% off)
This racing-inspired chrono (with shades of a Daytona) sports three subdials, a unidirectional ceramic bezel and is powered by a Swiss-made calibre 25 jewel MB 25.07 automatic movement. The steel bracelet offers an elevated look as opposed to a strap.
$3,475 $2,780 (20% off)
The 1858 collection is made at the historic Minerva factory, now owned by Montblanc, allowing for the precise replication of aesthetics used on its early- to mid-20th century watches.
$2,845 $2,276 (20% off)
The twincounter complication housed in this offering is designed in-house at Montblanc and flexes those capabilities. Seconds and (the rare) date subdials give this one a polished yet elevated feel.
$7,400 $5,920 (20% off)
This Automatic 40mm is an understated dress watch from Montblanc. The red gold case and alligator strap combine for a classic dress watch look — lance hands help finish it off.