Some of Dyson's Top Vacuums and Air Purifiers Are on Sale at eBay

Right now at eBay, a bunch of Dyson's excellent vacuums and air purifiers, both new and certified refurbished, have been marked down for fall. Many of the options are discounted without the additional coupon, but you can also take an extra 15 percent off on top of that using code SAVESPOOKY15.

Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

