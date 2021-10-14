Today's Top Stories
Some of Dyson's Top Vacuums and Air Purifiers Are on Sale at eBay

Dyson makes the most innovative and powerful vacuums around, and now some of the best are marked down.

By Will Porter
complete buying guide to dyson vacuums gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Right now at eBay, a bunch of Dyson's excellent vacuums and air purifiers, both new and certified refurbished, have been marked down for fall. Many of the options are discounted without the additional coupon, but you can also take an extra 15 percent off on top of that using code SAVESPOOKY15.

Known for its cutting-edge innovation in the vacuum world, Dyson has carved out a spot at the top and shows no signs of slowing down. Between its exceptional battery life, powerful suction or impressive design, there are myriad reasons to love Dyson — and a sale makes us love them even more.

If you're not sure which is right for you, our guide is a great place to start. We also picked out some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below if you need some inspo.

Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan | Certified Refurbished
eBay
$500 $170 (66% OFF)

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum | New
eBay
$500 $348 (30% OFF)

Dyson HP02 Pure Link Air Purifier | Certified Refurbished
eBay
$600 $280 (53% OFF)

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum | New
eBay
$329 $280 (15% OFF)

