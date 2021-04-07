Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Design Within Reach's Outdoor Sale Is Your Chance to Score Savings
This is a rare chance to upgrade your patio furniture with up to 20% savings.
It's quickly becoming outdoor furniture season and Design Within Reach has taken notice of the warm weather. While the retailer is best known for mid-century modern furniture for indoors, its outdoor furnishings are just as covetable. Right now it is offering up to 20 percent off all patio furniture during its Outdoor Sale.
We are huge fans of the outdoor furniture, especially at a time when getting out of our homes and into the backyard is at the forefront of our minds. With the weather finally starting to improve, we're eyeballing some new chairs and tables for hosting this summer. Regardless of what you're on the hunt for, you can find a great piece for your outdoor space.
