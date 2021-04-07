Today's Top Stories
Design Within Reach's Outdoor Sale Is Your Chance to Score Savings

This is a rare chance to upgrade your patio furniture with up to 20% savings.

design within reach outdoor furniture sale
DWR

It's quickly becoming outdoor furniture season and Design Within Reach has taken notice of the warm weather. While the retailer is best known for mid-century modern furniture for indoors, its outdoor furnishings are just as covetable. Right now it is offering up to 20 percent off all patio furniture during its Outdoor Sale.

We are huge fans of the outdoor furniture, especially at a time when getting out of our homes and into the backyard is at the forefront of our minds. With the weather finally starting to improve, we're eyeballing some new chairs and tables for hosting this summer. Regardless of what you're on the hunt for, you can find a great piece for your outdoor space.

Adirondack Lounge Chair
DWR
Loll Designs dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$725 $616 (15% off)

EOS Pedestal Table
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$1,595 $1,356 (15% off)

Bell Chair
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $106 (15% off)

Tuuci Bay Master Fiber Flex Hexagon 8.5
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$995 $796 (20% off)

Deck Folding Side Table
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$335 $285 (15% off)

All the Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop This Spring
patio furniture sales
Industry West

LEARN MORE

Spring means a return to backyard hangs and grilling so bolster your outdoor space with these patio furniture sales.

Terassi Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$1,695 $1,526 (10% off)

Kayu Teak Dining Bench
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$1,195 $1,076 (10% off)

Terassi Chaise
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$2,995 $2,696 (10% off)

Plodes Geometric Firepit
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$2,145 $1,823 (15% off)

Deck Folding Lounge Chair
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$930 $791 (15% off)

Cuba Outdoor Lounge Chair
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$995 $846 (15% off)

Eos Sofa
DWR
Design Within Reach dwr.com
SHOP NOW

$2,695 $2,291 (15% off)

The Best Outdoor Furniture for You Patio, Balcony or Backyard
best outdoor furniture
Outer

LEARN MORE

From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point.

