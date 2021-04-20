Today's Top Stories
Upgrade Your Shades with These Deals at Backcountry

Backcountry is offering up 25% off a ton of sunglasses, including Oakley and Ray-Ban.

oakley
Oakley

After a long winter of rain, snow and some of the coldest temperatures in memory, warm weather starting to light up our weather apps is a welcome sight for sore eyes. Speaking of sore eyes, Backcountry is stepping in to protect your eyeballs with 25 percent off some of its best and most popular sunglasses. The summer's harsh UV rays are no match for the selection of shades that are on sale, which include picks from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Raen and more. You can pick up a pair of workout-ready Oakley Flight Jackets or score a deal on some classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers — this deal has a pair for everyone.

To get the discount just pick any pair from the sale page, add them to your cart and you'll see that 25 percent reflected at checkout.

Flight Jacket Prizm Sunglasses
Backcountry
Oakley
$237 $178 (25% off)

Wiley Polarized Sunglasses
Backcountry
Raen
$170 $127 (25% off)

Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Backcountry
Ray-Ban
$176 $132 (25% off)

Aviator Metal II Polarized Sunglasses
Backcountry
Ray-Ban
$211 $158 (25% off)

Radar EV Advancer Prizm Sunglasses
Backcountry
Oakley
$216 $162 (25% off)

