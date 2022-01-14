Today's Top Stories
Shop Discounted Le Creuset, All-Clad and More Right Now at Williams Sonoma

Find everything you need to upgrade your kitchen with 30% off a ton of our favorite brands and products, plus 20% off clearance.

By Will Porter
staub
Williams-Sonoma

It isn't often that tons of our favorite household items, especially in the realm of kitchenware, are on sale in the same place. When it comes to picking out the best of them, we are normally sent all over the internet scoping for the biggest savings or hottest deal. Well, thanks to Williams Sonoma, we do have a truckload of our favorites all on sale at the same time and, more importantly, on the same website.

Pieces from Le Creuset, Anova, Wusthof and so many more are all marked down significantly right now — in some cases up to 70 percent. Picks range from premium air fryers to barista-level espresso machines to various kitchen knick-knacks and everything in-between; and all can be found at great prices you won't find very often. The sale ends soon, so you'll want to hop on these deals while you can if you're interested in scoring big on this kitchen-focused sale.

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Deep Covered Baker 4.5-quart
Williams Sonoma
$100 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Wüsthof Classic 7-inch Hollow Ground Santoku Knife
Williams Sonoma
wusthof
$120 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$150 $100 (33% OFF) 

Staub Cast-Iron Essential French Oven 3.75 Quart
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$443 $200 (53% off)

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven 5-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$500 $200 (60% OFF)

Staub Enameled Cast Iron Oval Gratin with Lid 12.5-Inch
Williams-Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$300 $220 (27% off)

All-Clad Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set
Williams Sonoma
SHOP AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

$1,130 $700 (38% OFF)

