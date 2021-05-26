Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

huckberry memorial day sale
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Cicadas, a blue moon, a Mickey Mantle rookie card — these things are very rare. (Where are the cicadas anyway?) Something else that is worth waiting for, that is very rare, is a Huckberry sale. Sure it drops prices on things every once in a while when trying to clear out the warehouse, but rarely does the retailer go big and drop prices on a bunch of items that we've been pining after.

In honor of Memorial Day, Huckberry has dropped prices on over 1,000 items up to 35 percent off, including some amazing picks that have us reaching for our wallets with reckless abandon. We highlighted some of our favorites below, but we recommend checking out the entire sale.

SHOP NOW

Lamar
Huckberry
KARDO huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $102 (30% off)

Pull on Button Fly Short - 8-inch
Huckberry
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $67 (30% off)

Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $131 (30% off)

Black Truffle Pomodoro - 2 Pack
Huckberry
Truff huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $26 (13% off)

Mr. Fantasy Terry Polo
Huckberry
Howlin huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$115 $86 (25% off)

500D Drift Tote - 28L
Huckberry
Mission Workshop huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$265 $186 (30% off)

Ultrarange EXO
Huckberry
Vans huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $72 (20% off)

T-Shirt MC Héritage
Huckberry
Armor-Lux huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $56 (25% off)

Greenflex Rough
Huckberry
Astorflex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $114 (35% off)

10-Year Pullover
Huckberry
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 (20% off)

Raglan Hunting Jacket
Huckberry
Knickerbocker huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$339 $237 (30% off)

Herringbone Turkish Towel
Huckberry
Turkish Towels huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $25 (45% off)

