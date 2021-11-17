Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
BladeHQ's Early Black Friday Sale Is Offering Savings on Great Knives
No matter what the task at hand, having a sharp blade is a must — for both safe and effective work.
If you've ever used an old, dull knife before, you know that it can be much more dangerous than the perceived danger of a sharp, well-kept blade. There's nothing that strikes fear in a craftsman or hunter, or even just someone opening a box, than a poorly maintained pocket knife.
While there is a multitude of reasons to have a new knife on hand, one of them could simply be that you got a killer deal. If you're on the hunt for a new knife to fill that void in your workbench drawer or tackle box, BladeHQ has you covered with its early Black Friday sale, offering up a huge number of knives at prices you would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.
$65 $40 (38% OFF)
Named after Ernest Hemingway's fishing boat, CRKT's Jesper Voxnaes-designed Pilar is a steal at any price, especially this version with its D2 steel blade and Micarta handle.
$99 $62 (37% OFF)
One of the best cleaver-style folding knives around, this mini version of Kizer's Sheepdog is more EDC-friendly, yet still features a high-end 154CM steel blade and G-10 handle scales.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
One of few automatic knives that are actually legal to carry in California, Kershaw's tiny-but-mighty USA-made Launch 4 has a CPM-154 steel blade mated to aluminum handle scales.
$178 $110 (38% OFF)
One of the best tactical folding knives available to the general public, Cold Steel's Recon 1 is an ultra-tough, do-everything knife perfect for EDC and outdoor tasks alike.
$230 $196 (15% OFF)
An even more spectacular version of the already rarified Benchmade 940 Osborne, this one comes with a Cerakote-finished CPM-M4 steel tanto blade and natural G-10 scales.