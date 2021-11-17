Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Ultimate Cold Weather Gear from Mountain Hardwear
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Polartec Apex Design Winners Are Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

BladeHQ's Early Black Friday Sale Is Offering Savings on Great Knives

No matter what the task at hand, having a sharp blade is a must — for both safe and effective work.

By Will Porter
blade hq benchmade osborne knife
Blade HQ

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've ever used an old, dull knife before, you know that it can be much more dangerous than the perceived danger of a sharp, well-kept blade. There's nothing that strikes fear in a craftsman or hunter, or even just someone opening a box, than a poorly maintained pocket knife.

While there is a multitude of reasons to have a new knife on hand, one of them could simply be that you got a killer deal. If you're on the hunt for a new knife to fill that void in your workbench drawer or tackle box, BladeHQ has you covered with its early Black Friday sale, offering up a huge number of knives at prices you would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
CRKT Pilar Frame Lock Knife
Blade HQ
CRKT
SAVE NOW

$65 $40 (38% OFF)

Named after Ernest Hemingway's fishing boat, CRKT's Jesper Voxnaes-designed Pilar is a steal at any price, especially this version with its D2 steel blade and Micarta handle.

Kizer Vanguard Mini Sheepdog C01C Liner Lock Knife
Blade HQ
Kizer
SAVE NOW

$99 $62 (37% OFF)

One of the best cleaver-style folding knives around, this mini version of Kizer's Sheepdog is more EDC-friendly, yet still features a high-end 154CM steel blade and G-10 handle scales.

Kershaw Launch 4 Automatic Knife
Blade HQ
Kershaw
SHOP AT BLADE HQ

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

One of few automatic knives that are actually legal to carry in California, Kershaw's tiny-but-mighty USA-made Launch 4 has a CPM-154 steel blade mated to aluminum handle scales.

Cold Steel Recon 1 Lockback Knife Black
Blade HQ
Cold Steel
SAVE NOW

$178 $110 (38% OFF)

One of the best tactical folding knives available to the general public, Cold Steel's Recon 1 is an ultra-tough, do-everything knife perfect for EDC and outdoor tasks alike.

Benchmade 940 Osborne AXIS Lock Knife
Blade HQ
Benchmade
SAVE NOW

$230 $196 (15% OFF)

An even more spectacular version of the already rarified Benchmade 940 Osborne, this one comes with a Cerakote-finished CPM-M4 steel tanto blade and natural G-10 scales.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today
The Best (Early) Online Deals for Black Friday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear
Incredible Values on Seiko Watches
These Recovery Tools are on Sale for Black Friday
Now Is the Best Time to Buy a Camping Blanket
The Best Deals on Vacuums This Black Friday
Best Laptop Deals for Cyber Monday 2021
Black Friday Deals on Sheets, Duvets and Pillows
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is 32% off