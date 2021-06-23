Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Prime Day Is Over but Walmart's Deals for Days Is Still Going Strong

Walmart still has a ton of excellent products at even better prices than we saw on Prime Day.

By Will Porter
kamado joe jr
Kamado Joe

This year during Prime Day we saw a huge number of online retailers offer up competing deals, some of which offered even bigger savings than Amazon. Walmart, one of those retailers duking it out with Prime Day, has proven to be one of Amazon's fiercest competitors (just look at Walmart Plus) when it comes to Prime. So Walmart is taking the opportunity to extend its Deals for Days event discounts beyond Prime Day in an effort to give shoppers something to stay excited about.

While some of the sales from earlier this week have ended, these are the best remaining deals you can get at Walmart. Here are some of the best still going.

Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $197 (21% OFF)

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
Kamado Joe walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier - Refurbished
Walmart
Dyson walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $180 (22% OFF)

Apple TV 4K
Walmart
Apple walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $99 (41% OFF)

Reebok Nano X
Walmart
Reebok walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $70 (46% OFF)

Braun Series 9 9290cc Wet Dry Electric Shaver
Walmart
Braun walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $246 (24% OFF)

Itiwit Inflatable Sit-on Kayak - 2 Person
Walmart
Itiwit by Decathlon walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $250 (28% OFF)

Dewalt 108 Piece 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Socket Tool Set
Walmart
DEWALT walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $88 (32% OFF)

Lenovo 14-Inch Chromebook
Walmart
Lenovo walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$239 $159 (33% OFF) 

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $400 (33% OFF)

TCL 32-Inch 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $118 (41% OFF)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
