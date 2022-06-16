Don’t miss the Prime Day deals: subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

As of this year, Amazon is estimated to have over 153 million active Prime members on the books, which is even more than the 50-million jump to 150 million during the middle of the pandemic last year. Furthermore, more people are shopping online today than ever before — with some forecasts suggesting that, in the US alone, e-commerce could eclipse the $1 trillion valuation mark and global estimates closer to $5.5 trillion.

While that might sound daunting and even a little scary, there are some massive positive sides, as well. For starters, that means that shopping online is more convenient, approachable, and widely available than ever before. It also means that, when major shopping holidays come around, more retailers than ever are trying to get in on the action — and that means more and deeper savings for you, the consumer.

Prime Day is one such holiday, this year happening on July 12 and 13. While there are plenty of reasons already to have an Amazon Prime membership — including free expedited shipping on hundreds of thousands of items, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, discounts at Whole Foods and so much more — Prime Day itself is, for some, reason enough for the yearly investment. That's because some of the deepest discounts of the year, some even rivaling Black Friday, are available.

Of course, it's a practical impossibility for any one person to be able to take advantage of all that Prime Day has to offer. But we do have some good news: if you bookmark this page and check back in regularly, we'll be loading it with resources as they become available — including the deals themselves — so you can make the most of Prime Day 2022.

What Is Prime Day?

Launched all the way back in 2015, Prime Day originally functioned as a kind of clearance sale, allowing Amazon to get rid of its old inventory to make way for new and seasonal stuff while giving some great discounts to its members. Now, however, it has morphed into a kind of two-day super-sale that has eclipsed its original purpose, with last year's sale accounting for an estimated 255 million items sold over the course of just two days. That also equates to consumer savings in the realm of $1 billion dollars or more.

Furthermore, Prime Day also functions as a great time for some smaller merchants to get their products in front of an extremely large crowd, with the Small Business Promotions funded entirely by the retail giant itself. And that makes it nearly as good an opportunity for retailers as it is for members.

When Is Prime Day?

Although last year's Prime Day ended up getting shifted into October, thanks largely to the impact of the COVID pandemic, this year things are going (somewhat) back to normal. This year, Prime Day 2022 falls on July 12 and 13, which is a Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

What Kind of Deals Will There Be?

It's always difficult to say with any precision exactly what kind of deals will be available on Prime Day, as they're often so wide-ranging. However, there are a few things you can expect to see based on years past. For instance, Prime Day is always a great opportunity to pick up some consumer electronics, like headphones and televisions — with major brands including Sony, Samsung and more making appearances.

It's also typically a great time to pick up everyday carry gear, like pocket knives from Gerber and Kershaw. And, perhaps obviously, it's one of the best times to get your hands on some of Amazon's in-house brands, including (but not limited to) Kindle, Ring, Amazon Basics (clothing, home goods, office supplies, etc.) and more.

It's also worth noting that, because Prime Day has been so successful for Amazon, many of the brand's competitors have also tried to get in on the action, offering comparable sales (though typically not as robust). Walmart is one of the biggest names when it comes to Amazon Prime Day alternative sales, but others include Nordstrom, Wayfair, Huckberry and perhaps even Target (though this is hardly an exhaustive list). Then, there are smaller brands, some with a presence on Amazon (and some of our favorite DTC brands), that may be offering sales direct on their own sites — and we'll have those noted here, as well.

How to Shop Prime Day's Best Deals

Apart from bookmarking this page and checking back in regularly, you'll need to make sure you've done a few things ahead of Prime Day in order to take advantage of it to the best of your ability. For starters, you'll have to make sure you've secured your Prime membership. If you're not already a member, becoming one is a pretty easy prospect — just sign up here, punch in your information (including a payment method) and make sure you can handle either $14.99 a month or $139 annually. You can also take advantage of the brand's 30-day trial membership before you go all-in if that suits you better.

Once you've got that sorted, you'll have unfettered access to everything — which can be extremely daunting. That's why we recommend shopping for specific items or categories. That way, you can go in knowing what you're looking for and perhaps avoid falling prey to the many, many seem-too-good-to-be-true-and-probably-are junk deals that are rampant on Prime Day. But do keep in mind that lots of other e-commerce merchants offered their Prime Day sales last year and may very well do so again this year.

It can also be helpful to use some available tools, like CamelCamelCamel, which is a free-to-use price-alert service that will send you notifications when items of your choice fall below a certain price threshold — all of which you can define within the service itself.

And that's pretty much it. Remember: bookmark this page and come back to it as we get closer to the Prime Day deals and we'll do our best to make sure the most worthwhile stuff is front and center here.

