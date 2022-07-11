Today's Top Stories
1
The Best New Knives & EDC of July 2022
2
The Best Digital Watch You’ll Find Under $35
3
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know
4
28 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy
5
Roark Develops Apparel Unlike Any Other Brand Can

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Made In's Summer Sale Has Everything for Your Kitchen

From saucepans and frying pans to wine glasses and bakeware, you can find it on sale here.

By Will Porter
cookware
Made In

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

When it comes to cookware and kitchen essentials, few brands do it better than Made In. Used by numerous professional chefs and backed financially by world-renowned chef Tom Colicchio, you'd be hard-pressed to find better kitchen goods and cookware anywhere else at this price point. If you've been looking through your kitchen and see some gaps or would just like to upgrade your cookware with some of the best you can buy, now is the time to do it. For its Summer sale, Made In has discounted a number of essential items by up to 30 percent — just add the items to your cart and you'll see the price reflected at checkout.

You will find saucepans and stockpots that include everything you'd need to prepare a feast alongside wine glass sets and plateware that stand up to anything you throw at them. Below are some of the highlights.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Non Stick Frying Pan Set
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$327 $269 (18% OFF)

Glassware Set
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$335 $235 (30% OFF)

Flatware
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$199 $159 (20% OFF)

The Knife Set
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$346 $277 (20% OFF)

Decanter and Wine Glasses
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$158 $111 (30% OFF)

Pizza Steel
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$94 $75 (20% OFF)

Blue Carbon Steel Wok
Made In
SHOP AT MADE IN

$119 $99 (17% OFF)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Up to $300 on Theragun Massage Tools
Get Rare Savings on These Coveted Hiking Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get Up to 30% Off Patio Furniture at Target
Freshen up Your Suiting with Indochino's Suit Sale
Save 30% at Huckberry's Prime Day Alternative Sale
Our Favorite Breville Espresso Machine Is on Sale
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Shop These Early Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deals
The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Right Now
Save up to 40% During Filson’s Summer Sale