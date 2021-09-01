Today's Top Stories
Need a New Watch? Bulova Is Having a Giant Sale

Save more than 20% on a bunch of Bulova watches, including WWII-inspired field watches and futuristic digital watches.

By Will Porter
bulova watch
Bulova

While the brand is maybe most known for being the maker of the "other" moonwatch, Bulova has no shortage of excellent timepieces that are both nostalgic and modern — and at an excellent price point.

For Labor Day, you can get one at an even better price by using the code LABORDAY10 at checkout to get 10 percent off a huge selection of Bulova's watches. Plus, some of them are already marked down by 20 percent, meaning you get to double-dip on the discount. To make this deal just a bit sweeter, Bulova is also throwing in a free tumbler with any purchase over $395. We've listed out a few of our favorites to save on below.

SAVE NOW

Devil Diver
Bulova
SAVE NOW

$750 $540 (28% OFF)

Computron
Bulova
SAVE NOW

$350 $252 (28% OFF)

A-15 Pilot
Bulova
SAVE NOW

$695 $500 (28% OFF)

Lunar Pilot
SAVE NOW

$595 $428 (28% OFF)

VWI Special Edition HACK Watch
Bulova
SHOP AT BULOVA

$395 $284 (28% OFF)

