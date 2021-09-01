Need a New Watch? Bulova Is Having a Giant Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While the brand is maybe most known for being the maker of the "other" moonwatch, Bulova has no shortage of excellent timepieces that are both nostalgic and modern — and at an excellent price point.

For Labor Day, you can get one at an even better price by using the code LABORDAY10 at checkout to get 10 percent off a huge selection of Bulova's watches. Plus, some of them are already marked down by 20 percent, meaning you get to double-dip on the discount. To make this deal just a bit sweeter, Bulova is also throwing in a free tumbler with any purchase over $395. We've listed out a few of our favorites to save on below.

