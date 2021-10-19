Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
A Bevy of Nerf's Best Blasters are Up to 49% Off on Amazon Right Now
Bolster your backyard warfare arsenal or pick up an accessory for your Halloween costume.
Halloween is fast approaching, but there's still plenty of time to get your costume sorted. Whether you want to don a pink jumpsuit and black mask ala Squid Game or your tastes lie more in the realm of classics (like, say, an outlaw cowboy or zombie hunter), you may need a prop firearm to complete your outfit. And you can certainly do no wrong in that regard with a Nerf blaster.
From discreet pocket pistols to pump-action shotguns and everything in-between, this is the perfect opportunity to bolster your foam dart-firing arsenal, be that for the upcoming holiday or your next backyard showdown.
One of Nerf's best-selling blasters of all time, this revolver can fire six darts at a distance of up to 90 feet as fast as you can pull back its slide.
Not only does this rifle have an utterly satisfying-feeling bolt-action mechanism, but it also has an impressive amount of power and range, which you can put to the test with its trio of included practice targets.
If volume over accuracy is more your thing, this motorized, 24-dart gatling gun might best fit the bill. It isn't a slouch when it comes to distance, either, offering an effective range of up to 100 feet. All you have to do is pull the trigger.
The Nerf gun we all wished we had as kids, this impressive, high-capacity blaster hauls up to 100 rounds in its easy-loading hopper and can fire all of them as far as 100 feet away at speeds of up to 70 mph.