Save on Snow Peak's Mountain Apparel During Its Last Chance Sale

Mountaineer Yukio Yamai was an accomplished climber who wanted to create his own line of superior gear that would stand up to the harsh summits of Japan's Niigata Prefecture. This led him to found Snow Peak in 1958, making his own equipment with the help of the craftspeople of his hometown. The brand thrived with its innovative gear and creative director Lisa Yamai (Yukio's daughter) has since expanded Snow Peak into car camping gear, home, lifestyle and apparel. Right now, you can get rare savings on a bunch of the brand's apparel during its Last Chance sale.

You can pick up comfy elastic-waisted pants that look as good out at dinner as they do on the couch, an insulated shirt perfect for layering or a multi-layer rain coat ideal for the wettest days. If you love to get outdoors and love to add a touch of style to your gear, this is the best time to do it. Check out some more of our favorite picks below.

