Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save on Snow Peak's Mountain Apparel During Its Last Chance Sale

These type of savings aren't offered very often — take advantage and snag some of Japan's finest mountain-inspired garments before they're gone.

By Will Porter
snow peak
Snow Peak

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Mountaineer Yukio Yamai was an accomplished climber who wanted to create his own line of superior gear that would stand up to the harsh summits of Japan's Niigata Prefecture. This led him to found Snow Peak in 1958, making his own equipment with the help of the craftspeople of his hometown. The brand thrived with its innovative gear and creative director Lisa Yamai (Yukio's daughter) has since expanded Snow Peak into car camping gear, home, lifestyle and apparel. Right now, you can get rare savings on a bunch of the brand's apparel during its Last Chance sale.

You can pick up comfy elastic-waisted pants that look as good out at dinner as they do on the couch, an insulated shirt perfect for layering or a multi-layer rain coat ideal for the wettest days. If you love to get outdoors and love to add a touch of style to your gear, this is the best time to do it. Check out some more of our favorite picks below.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mountain of Moods Fleece Middle Jacket
Snow Peak
SAVE NOW

$270 $189 (33% OFF)

BAFU Cloth Overshirt
Snow Peak
SAVE NOW

$320 $224 (30% OFF)

Flexible Insulated Vest
Snow Peak
SAVE NOW

$180 $126 (30% OFF)

Recycled Cotton Denim Slim
Snow Peak
SAVE NOW

$210 $147 (30% OFF)

Indigo C/N Anorak
Snow Peak
SHOP AT SNOW PEAK

$720 $504 (30% OFF)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Holiday Deals on Mattresses Online
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
Ring in 2022 with 30% Off This Smart Alarm Clock
Organize Your Dry Goods With This Oxo Pop Sale
The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Gear
Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
Save $500 on This AI-Powered Home Workout System
These Insanely Handy Food Storage Bags Are on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss