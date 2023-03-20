Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Built a Trailer
4
The Best Things We Drank in March 2023
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need New Hiking & Camping Gear for Spring? REI Members Can Get an Exclusive 20% Off

Through March 27, score a discount on one full-priced item like our favorite Salomon hiking boots, Patagonia jackets, Yeti coolers and more.

By Sean Tirman
rei
REI

Even if you do live under a rock, you're probably somewhat familiar with REI, one of the largest retailers of outdoor gear and apparel in the world. And while this Seattle-born brand is always a great go-to for the latest and greatest — whether you're in need of a new camping tent, winter-ready puffer jacket, all-weather hiking boots and/or everything in-between — it's an even better destination right now. That's because it's time for REI's annual membership coupon event. Essentially, a membership to the co-op (just $30 for a full year) gets you 20 percent off any single full-priced item and an extra 20 percent off any single outlet item. That means you can pick up any two pieces of eligible gear, so long as one is full-priced and the other is from the outlet, and save 20 percent off the total cost.

There are literally thousands of eligible items available through this rare deal, which we know can be pretty daunting. To help you parse down the options, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces you can buy while still accessing the savings in the collection below. Plus, REI has its own exclusive section with deals you can only get if you're a member. But act quickly, as the REI membership deal ends after March 27 — so score the discounts while you can!

SAVE NOW: REI SAVE NOW: REI Outlet

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Yeti
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
Now 20% off
$200 AT REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Now 20% off
$183 AT REI
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Now 20% off
$140 AT REI
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Now 20% off
$36 AT REI
Danner Mountain 600 Hiking Boots
Now 20% off
$168 AT REI
LifeStraw Peak Water Filter Straw
Now 20% off
$20 AT REI
REI Kingdom Cot 3
Now 20% off
$159 AT REI
NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's
Now 20% off
$256 AT REI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Take a Whopping 50% Off Filson Field Watches
Food52's Stylish Home Essentials Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Score Over $350 Worth of Weed Gear for Just $150
Shop the Best Flint and Tinder Deals at Huckberry
The Best Crossbody Bags You Can Buy Are on Sale
Shop These Sleep Week Mattress Deals Now
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Some of the Softest Fitness Apparel Is on Sale Now
Get Up to 60% Off Burrow's Bedroom Furniture
Shop Great Jones' Colorful Cookware on Sale