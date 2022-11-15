Here's Where to Find the Best Christmas Trees on Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Thanks to inflation and supply chain issues, a live Christmas tree could cost as much as 20 percent more this year, which is even more reason to make the leap to an artificial tree. Whether your budget is in the thousands or less than $50, there are endless artificial tree options out there — and some of them are even on sale ahead of the holiday season. From big box stores like Target, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond to luxury retailers like West Elm, Grandin Road and Frontgate, we scoured the internet for the best Christmas tree deals so you don't have to. So save some money by making a longterm investment in a tree you'll be able to use year after year.