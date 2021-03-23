Spring Clean Your Fitness Routine with These 13 New Things

Lululemon's new yoga mat, a sugarcane-based recovery shoe, lots of running apparel and more.

By Tanner Bowden
best new fitness gear march
Courtesy

It's hard to believe it's already spring (according to solar alignment, at least), but it's even harder to believe that we've been quarantining and socially distancing for over a year now. And still, it's somehow more difficult to think that the world's largest sporting event is set to return in just four months.

Olympics mania hasn't kicked in just yet — and scandals continue — but the upcoming Tokyo Games' organizers are adamant that they'll happen as planned (albeit without spectators from abroad). The International Olympic Committee is equally intent and recently announced it would work with China to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to any athlete who needs one ahead of the Games, according to The New York Times.

If bullish optimism is all it takes, we'll all be watching athletes from over 200 countries huck javelins and sprint their hearts out in what will hopefully feel like no time. Until then, here are the latest items that can aid your own Herculean efforts.

DrySense Hoodie from lululemon

lululemon drysense hoodie
Lululemon

Presented by lululemon

It's rare that your favorite hoodie is your go-to choice for a sweat session, but that will change once you work out in the DrySense Hoodie from lululemon. With sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric, this hoodie was created to perform. But beyond just the fabric, the DrySense also brings tech to its silhouette. It features an underarm gusset for increased mobility that allows you to lift, burpee and stretch into downward dog in maximum comfort. Plus, it's made using Silverescent™ technology which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria so you can go the distance in this hoodie and it won't stink when you need to run a few errands after your workout. It's available in five colors as well, so there is guaranteed to be something that matches your wardrobe.

Price: $108

SHOP NOW

Equinox+ App

equinox app
Equinox+

Some surveys predict that a large portion of former gym-goers have given up their memberships for good, so it makes sense for Equinox, an operator of luxury fitness clubs, to create an app for working out wherever. The content comes from Equinox's partner brands, including SoulCycle, TB12, Rumble, Pure Yoga and more.

Price: $40/month

LEARN MORE

Hoka One One Mach 4

hoka one one mach 4
Hoka One One

The newest iteration of Hoka's Mach features soft, springy foam that makes it a joy to run in, even on long days. A subtly elongated heel adds support, and a slightly rockered shape keeps you rolling from one stride to the next.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

On Running The Roger Pro

on running the roger pro
On Running

On's team of shoe designers analyzed how Roger Federer explodes and recovers on the court to make the brand's first tennis shoe. It's likely one of the most performance-oriented available, but, for now, at least, Federer is the only guy who can get a pair.

LEARN MORE

Beekeeper's Naturals B. Soothed Lozenges

beekeeper's naturals b soothed lozenges
Beekeeper's Naturals

Wellness and fitness are currently so intertwined that we consider these new throat lozenges fair game in this roundup. Their secret ingredient is propolis, the neglected sibling to honey in terms of bee products. It's resin-like and contains hundreds of compounds that are beneficial to human health.

Price: $10

SHOP NOW

Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind

under armour flow velociti wind
Under Armour

Even with the flashy pattern UA knit into the upper of its new high-speed runner, it's hard not to look at this shoe's sole. The company did away with a rubber outsole, expanding a durable midsole foam to the entire base for a lighter, faster ride.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Saxx Hot Shot Boxer Brief

saxx hot shot boxer brief
Saxx

With an eye on the upcoming warm weather, Saxx equipped its latest briefs with DropTemp cooling tech, which bolsters your body's natural cooling response and wicks moisture away from your skin.

Price: $38

SHOP NOW

Rhone Reign Tank

rhone reign tank
Rhone

Rhone's Reign is one of our favorite shirts to work out in. Now it comes in a sleeve-free tank for a welcome helping of extra cool.

Price: $58

SHOP NOW

Nathan Apparel

nathan apparel
Nathan

Long known — and beloved — for technical running gear like hydration vests and reflective accessories, Nathan only recently revealed its first apparel collection. The line includes a full range of shirts, shorts and jackets to pound the pavement in. Two highlights: the Front Runner Shorts ($55) and the Dash Short Sleeve ($45).

Price: $45+

SHOP NOW

Kane Revive Recovery Shoe

kane revive recovery shoe
Kane

Cross Crocs with Allbirds, and you'll get something like Kane's currently crowdfunding everyday recovery shoe, the Revive. Its bouncy foam is made using responsibly harvested sugarcane and designed to provide support and cushion for the moments between workouts.

Price: $65

PREORDER NOW

Goldwin Impact Air Cargo Half Tights

goldwin impact air cargo half tights
Goldwin

Half tights are the perfect outdoor exercise layer for spring, when temperatures can lean toward winter one day and summer the next. Goldwin's are plenty comfy and come with two exterior pockets for your keys, gels or phone.

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

Tracksmith Spring Collection

tracksmith spring collection
Tracksmith

Tracksmith is getting ready for the upcoming season by bringing fresh colors to all its staples and introducing two new shorts as well. First, there's the Session Speed Shorts ($72), which bring a three-inch inseam to its mainstay training silhouette. The Twilight Shorts ($58), meanwhile, impart a longer cut to the brand's airy split short fabric.

Price: $52+

SHOP NOW

Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat

lululemon take form yoga mat
Courtesy

To foster alignment awareness in simple and challenging poses alike, Lululemon gave the top layer of its newest yoga mat a touch of topography. The raised surface takes the shape of ripples and undulations, creating tactile and visual cues to use during practice. It's extra grippy too, and supported by a base made of rubber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Price: $118+

SHOP NOW

Babolat Rafa Pure Aero

babolat rafa pure aero
PGA TOUR Superstore

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal got a new racquet. It's the first signature racquet for the Spanish superstar, which is somewhat unbelievable given his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Price: $239

SHOP NOW

