A decade ago, the notion of everyday athletes using their own percussion massage guns to soothe sore muscles probably seemed outrageous. Since then, however, products like Theragun have made it a reality.

Which is why, when the people behind that gadget announce plans to make another elite recovery technique more accessible, we're inclined to trust them.

And that's exactly what Therabody is doing with RecoveryAir — a medical-grade device that hundreds of college and pro sports teams swear by. That's right, these funky-looking boots are scientifically proven to reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation and increase overall circulation through clinical pneumatic compression.

The key to is "intermittent sequential pneumatic compression." Putting it in layman's terms, the air chambers in the boot inflate and deflate to mimic leg muscle pump action, increasing circulation and speeding recovery.

To be fair, this product is not the first leg sleeve to be available to the general public; it's a rebranded and relaunched version of the RecoveryPump by RP Sports, a company Therabody quietly acquired last fall. And Normatec, which is now owned by Therabody competitor Hyperice, makes high-tech compression sleeves as well. But while the cheapest Normatec product costs $995, Therabody's entry-level offering will cost $699.

Therabody

The brand is betting that price point — which is just $100 more than its highest-level percussion massage gun — will attract a whole new crop of weekend warriors seeking better ways to bounce back from century rides, long runs and other punishing physical feats.

Another feature that may attract them? RecoveryAir's set it and forget it functionality, which allows you to put the boots on, adjust the time and pressure, then read, watch TV and relax while they do their thing.

Both RecoveryAir and RecoveryAir Pro — a $1,299 offering that allows athletes to use the Therabody app to access personalized pneumatic compression programs and create customized routines — will be available for pre-order later this month.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io