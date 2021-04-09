Which Golf Clubs Do You Need to Play the Masters?

It's early April and the Masters Tournament is in full swing. As one of only four major championships in professional golf, the four-day tournament in Augusta, Georgia, is one of the most significant, most watched and most memorable sporting events on the calendar.

It was there, in 1935, where Gene Sarazen hit "the shot heard 'round the world"; where in 1997, Tiger Woods became the first Black golfer to win a major; and also where, just two years ago, Woods (who by then had undergone numerous surgeries on his knees and back) pulled off one of the greatest career comebacks in sports history. The list goes on ...

So what does it take to play the Masters? Some skill, a high draw and a good set of clubs. But good doesn't always mean new — at least not for Adam Scott, the Australian former no. 1 who won the green jacket in 2013 and famously plays a set of Titleist Forged 680 irons, first released all the way back in 2003.

Adam Scott’s bag Courtesy

"The gear has gotten pretty crazy now, there are a lot of options," Scott said in a recent episode of Fairgame, a new limited podcast about the Masters he cohosts with Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer. "As a tour pro, you want to get pretty dialed in and find what you like and run with it."

Ben Clymer (left) and Adam Scott (right) Courtesy

At this year's tournament, Scott is also playing Titleist Vokey wedges, Titleist TSi woods (including the driver) and a Scotty Cameron putter. For specifics, and to learn more about what it takes to play the Masters, check out Fairgame on Spotify and Apple Music.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io