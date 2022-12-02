30+ Golf Gifts for Men That Will Elevate His Game

Whether they're a scratch golfer or don't even know what a handicap is, if they love golf, they'll love these gifts.
For most golfers, it is more than just a game, it is a way of life. Sure, that sounds a bit cliche, but it is undeniably true. Once someone catches the golf bug it is hard to ever turn back. A quick round on Saturday afternoon turns into a couple of rounds a week, nights spent under the lights on the range and practicing their putting stroke on the hallway carpet with that week's PGA tour highlights on the TV. Once he buys his first golf shoes, it turns into socks, pants and just about anything else that'll have him looking stylish on the course. Not everyone turns into Tiger, but there are less healthy things to become obsessed with — not many hobbies have a four-mile walk built-in.
When it comes to golf gifts for men, the best ones help them step up their game, whether that means buying a new wedge to improve their time spent in the bunker or getting a framed print of Jack Nicklaus to serve as a bit of inspo. Either way, the golfer in your life will appreciate anything that reminds them of the game they love.
Don't let him wear boring golf gloves. Get this mustard-colored glove from Vice, which is made from butter-soft, high-quality leather. Plus, if you buy more than one you get a discount.
If he's always sneaking away for a quick nine holes or loves to haunt his local pitch and putt for some extra practice, the Sunday Loma XL is the ideal carry bag. It is supremely lightweight and holds just enough clubs and gear for a lap or two around that par-three course he loves.
Old-school styles are coming back again, and vintage headcovers are no different. You can find numerous brands bringing back the vintage look, but we like this one from Maxfli because it's not branded, so it'll go with just about any bag and any driver you can find.
Let's be honest, golf balls are expensive — especially the good ones. If they're too cheap to buy the best all year long, get them a pack of Pro V1s, arguably the greatest golf ball you can buy.
If golf is life, we're sure he'll love a tie clip that reminds him of his favorite game, as if he needed another reason to bring up his handicap at every social gathering.
When a golfer hears the name of this whiskey, their mind may drift to the 1996 film starring Kevin Costner. While that movie is a classic, in this instance, they'll be better served ruminating on the clean Rocky mountain whiskey in their cup.
The Golfer's Journal membership is much more than a magazine subscription, though it is that, as well. They'll get a quarterly coffee-table-worthy magazine, access to exclusive content and some cash to throw around on Linksoul.com.
Pair the lens-making legends at Garrett Leight with LA-based golf brand Metalwood Studio and you get some flashy shades that block the sun's harsh rays while brightening up the course, making it easier for him to find his ball, whether he pipes it down the center or ends up dinking one into the forest.
Malbon is one of our favorite upstart golf brands here at Gear Patrol, so it's no secret we'd love to get all of our readers decked out in some of its gear, like this cap that looks great on and off the course.
Consistently rated as one of the top putter brands in the game, a Scotty Cameron putter is a go-to for newbies and experts alike, owing to its excellent balance and superior touch on the greens.
Don't just give the driver some love — those fairway woods need protection as well. This leather headcover from Peter Millar not only looks menacing but will give him the confidence to be a menace on the fairways, as well.
He may not know it, but Adidas has slowly stepped up its game to become one of the top brands, if not the top brand, in the golf world, even among the throes of upstart competitors that look to challenge them. The brand's latest line of fleece golf wear takes things to a new level.
Ideal for their office desk, mantle or bookshelf, this brass golf club sculpture is a piece of decor that any golf enthusiast would appreciate.
As a legend of the game, Jack Nicklaus is guaranteed to be the inspiration they need to grow their game. Get them this print and they can cast their gaze on the Golden Bear anytime they're in their office, den or man cave.
Everyone loves a putting mat, but this one takes it to another level thanks to the classy wood finish. It also comes with a standard golf hole and a smaller one for more accurate practice.
Sometimes the 19th hole is just as important as the round they just played. Get them some golf ball-shaped ice cube molds to keep things fun once they've wrapped up their time on the course and decide to hit the wet bar.
Ideal for the tiniest golfers among us but perfect for tinkering with the most essential parts of your short game, this putting green set is a great gift for golfers with kids or someone just trying to bring a bit of fun to their space.
Take the aforementioned Tincup whiskey and pour it into this classy decanter that is tailor-made for a den or wet bar. The 750ml decanter fits an entire bottle of booze and the set comes with all the bits you need for it to stand on its own.
Unexpected showers are just a fact of life on the golf course. Get them this huge golf umbrella from Weatherman and they'll be able to keep dry when inclement weather strikes.
For a little chipping practice, get them this easy-to-use collapsible chipping net, which will help their game immensely (everyone ignores their short game).
They may not look it, but these spikeless golf shoes from True Linkswear are fully waterproof, making them a great shoe for year-round wear, but even more for the days on the links when things get wet.
The best way to get them a pro-worthy golf club without breaking the bank is to buy them a nice wedge. This one from Titleist is PGA-pro-approved and will have them spinnin' their approach shots in no time.
The ideal layer for any day on the golf course, this vest from Tom Brady's eponymous brand features four-way stretch, a durable water-repellent finish and strategic venting. Whether he's layering over a wool sweater in winter or just popping this over a polo on a brisk morning, he won't be disappointed.
Help him unlock the golf course just by looking at his wrist with this GPS watch from Garmin, which can store course data to give real-time distances and hole profiles. Plus, it tells time.
A golf simulator brings the course home. Whether they like to hit balls in the garage all winter or just hit a few shots on weeknights, this gift allows them to make the most of their spare time at home.
Socks aren't the flashiest of gifts, but when it comes to picking out the right pair for his Sunday round, there are no easy decisions to be made. Take some of the pressure off the pick by adding a pair of moisture-wicking compression socks from Swiftwick to his sock drawer.
These balls were fished out of the water around the floating green of the infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida and turned into a handy tool they'll use all the time. They may not be able to play there, but at least they can have a piece of the history.
Summertime golf can get hot. The Mission Cooling Bucket Hat cools by up to 30 degrees in just 30 seconds when activated with water and keeps their face, eyes and neck protected from harsh UV rays.
One of the harder things about golf is determining shot distances with the naked eye. A rangefinder hones in on the pin (or tree, or pole, or anything they want to aim at) to ensure they hit the right club every time. This one from Nikon features stabilization for accurate readings, no matter how nervous he is before the big shot.
This refillable golf logbook is a great way for them to keep track of their progress on the links — they can keep logs of 46 rounds on the pages that come with the book and an infinite number of rounds with refills.
Lots of golfers think they know the story of Tiger Woods, but do they know the full story? This book is a must-read for any Tiger fan — or any PGA fan, for that matter.
Whether they're walking by themselves or hitting the course with some buddies and some beers, tunes (or a podcast) are a great way to pass some time and make the round a bit more fun.
If they're always hitting their drives into the drink, or just like to rescue balls rather than buy them, a golf ball retriever is the perfect extra piece of gear to keep in their bag.