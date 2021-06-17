Today's Top Stories
This New Adidas Running Shoe Promises to Be — and Sell Out — Crazy Fast

Mark your calendars for the Adios Pro 2, which drops tomorrow morning.

By Steve Mazzucchi
style
Courtesy

Last summer, Adidas launched a game-changing new running shoe called the Adios Pro. As we noted, the shoe was so in-demand that upon initial release, it sold out in 15 minutes. Well, now the sequel is upon us, and if you prepare accordingly, you should be able to snag a pair.

So first things first: the Adidas Adios Pro 2 is slated to become available tomorrow (Friday, June 18th) at 11 a.m. EDT.

What stands out about this latest iteration? At just 7.6 ounces, these shoes are even lighter than their ultralight predecessors. A key ingredient here is a whisper-thin partially recycled polyester upper (the brand calls it Celermesh 2.0) that's notable for its flex, breathability and efficient support.

adidas adios pro 2
Courtesy

Meanwhile, carbon-infused EnergyRods — the brand's unique take on the revolutionary carbon plate trend — combine with two layers of Lightstrike Pro foam to provide a massive energy return. Every time your feet hit the ground, it's like stepping on a spring that propels you forward with explosive power and speed.

That's the idea anyway. And given the brand's proverbial track record with this type of shoe, we have no reason to doubt. Oh, there's also grippy Continental Rubber outsole, to ensure you aren't slipping while you're bounding down the street like a human kangaroo.

style
Courtesy

On the already-live product page, Adidas allows you to set a reminder for when the shoe goes on sale. If you want a pair, it sure seems worth doing. After all, history suggests that the only thing faster than these shoes is the rate at which they will sell out.

Price: $220

LEARN MORE

