The Boston Marathon makes its springtime return in 2022, with the 126th running taking place on April 18. As the world's oldest – and arguably, most popular – road race, this 26.2 is a badge of honor for runners, and this year, North Carolina-based funk artist Boulevards sets to earn his for the first time. What better way to honor this inaugural race to the finish line than with a sleek, new run kit from Satisfy?

In collaboration with the Electric Cowboy, the anti-running running brand has launched an all-new Boston Marathon kit, channeling the traditional elements of the marathon itself along with their own. Boasting Satisfy's signature high-end fabrics and innovative technologies we've come to love, this kit, dubbed the Electric Cowboy Boston Test, is sure to keep Boulevards – and fellow runners – sustained through Boston and beyond.

How did this collaboration come to be?

Courtesy Courtesy

Boston draws a lot of attention in the running realm, but Satisfy has kept its distance in previous years. The sheer number of spectators create this "packed house" feeling, according to the team, which flows against their mantra of designing gear to eliminate distractions. But after learning that long time friend of the brand Boulevards planned to partake, however, Satisfy felt it was the perfect time to participate in an event so deeply entrenched in tradition.

After receiving his first coloring book at age four, Boulevards – real name Jamil Rashad – knew his passion lied in the arts. His exploration across a wide range of creative desires and abilities have culminated in his emergence as a unique funk artist.

Running has sparked that same sense of self-expression in the North Carolinian, and the marathon serves as the ultimate space for testing those physical notes; something not offered through music. He's even put his tour dates on hold in an effort to give Boston the focus it requires. As a result, Satisfy adds, "The Electric Cowboy Boston Test aims to capture this essence, featuring a chromatically subdued array of garments to place precedence on personality and self-expression."

Electric Cowboy Boston Test channels the race's spectrum

As its first drop catered specifically to the tradition-rich marathon, Satisfy sought to channel the race's color DNA – blue and yellow – while also giving the event a unique spin. The result is a moody mix of indigo, black and white that plays well across the collection. The palette looks fantastic across the board, and only gets better with the addition of Satisfy's signature moth-eaten holes and tie-dye patterns.

What's in the Electric Cowboy Boston Test collection?

Courtesy Courtesy

This limited collection features a full range of race and post-race essentials, all with the Satisfy touch. The Electric Cowboy Boston Test offers a bandana, running cap, arm warmers, socks, shorts, tights, singlet, T-shirt, long sleeve and hoodie. "The shorts are our classic 6-pocket system Long Distance 2.5-inch shorts constructed of an ultralight and fast-drying deep indigo Space-O shell with a proprietary Justice brief liner," Satisfy says. "The singlet is made from white Space-O with Running Cult Member in reflective print on the front and comes with black pins for attaching your Boston Marathon bib number."

The Electric Cowboy Boston Test is available now for purchase. On race day, be sure to look for Boulevards running in the bandana, tights and singlet. Good luck in Boston, and always chase the High.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io