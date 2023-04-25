Today's Top Stories
These are the Boutique Running Brands You Need to Know

Meet the companies keeping the pace with innovative, stylish running apparel.

By Ben Emminger and Gear Patrol
pair of runners running through the wilderness in bright apparel
Janji

Running is an undeniably great form of exercise. There isn't much in the way of requirements to partake; just some shoes, apparel — maybe a comfortable hat — and you’re off. And because running is for everybody, there’s a lot of brands out there catering to the sport.

When searching for new running gear, however, you don’t need to limit yourself to the typical big brands that fill the shelves of most sporting goods stores. There’s plenty of boutique running shops offering innovative technology, forward-thinking fabrics and stylish picks that fit right in whether logging miles or grabbing a post-run snack.

So, look beyond the sporting goods department and suit up with some of the following boutique running brands that are sure to give your miles the personality they deserve.

Miler Running
miler running
Miler Running

Miler is based in New York City and isn't shy about acknowledging it. Nevertheless, it sources its super-premium fabrics from European makers (though it sews its patterns back in the Big Apple) to make lightweight duds for running short distances with speed and ease.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Base Running Singlet — Tortoise
Miller Running
$100 AT MILERRUNNING.COM

  • Bonded seams and hems help reduce chafing at all paces

  • Reflective logo is minimal, which limits evening wearability
  • Best For: Road Running

Whether training for the next big race or taking the lead in it, this singlet is primed to perform. The bonded Noso seams and hems help reduce chafing, which we pleasantly enjoyed on some particularly sweating testing sessions. Plus, the limited-edition tortoise shell print is sure to bring a zest of style to any wardrobe. We would have liked a little more reflectivity from the front logo, but let’s face it — with style from top to bottom, this singlet was made for those mid-day jogs with plenty of eyes around.

Ordinary Athlete
ordinary athlete
Courtesy

This boutique running brand is based on the question, “What if in doing the ordinary, we find the extraordinary?” Friends Matt Whyatt and Charlie Webster set up Ordinary Athlete to answer just that, offering affordable technical gear and leisurewear with purpose. Their designs take pride in the inspiration running offers, no matter the distance or miles logged. Because the best accomplishment… is acceptance.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Stateside OARC Tee
Ordinary Athlete
$30 AT ORDINARYATHLETE.CO.UK

  • Soft polyester fabric creates a comfortable fit

  • Cut of the shirt could be more form-fitting for running needs
  • Best For: Road Running, Leisurewear

This lightweight garment pays tribute to Ordinary Athlete’s growing popularity in the USA, but don’t think the brand just pieced together a shoddy rag for us Americans — there’s plenty to boast about this tee from across the pond. We admire the technical features of this running top, highlighted by the moisture-wicking threads that keep those spring and summer jaunts as dry as ever. While we’d like a little more snugness from its 100% polyester build, it’s still a trusted shirt that holds a worthy place in our rotation.

Bandit Running
a man in running gear
Bandit Running

Trust. Empathy. Excellence. These are the three pillars that Bandit Running lives by as it strikes to fuel an authentic, inclusive landscape of runners from all walks. The NYC-based brand boasts an impressive collection of apparel and accessories designed for both performance and style. Bandits typically get a bad rep in society, but when you’re wearing this garb, the only thing you’ll be stealing is the spotlight from blander running brands.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Micromesh Long Sleeve Performance Tee
Bandit Running
$78 AT BANDITRUNNING.COM

  • Sweat-wicking material is naturally quick-drying for a comfortable, blister-free frame

  • Looser fit can bunch up and may lead to potential chafing
  • Best For: General Running

Want a comfortable outer layer that’s perfect for hitting your routes when it’s brisk out? This long sleeve utilizes Micromesh to create a fit that’s breathable and moisture-wicking while still providing enough coverage for those early-morning jaunts. We also like how this long sleeve transitions easily from training to everyday wear thanks to subtle design notes across the front. Be mindful, though, that some athletes may experience unwanted rubbing at key areas due to this top’s more relaxed fit.

Ronhill
ronhill
Ronhill

Dr. Ron Hill M.B.E. was the second man to break 2:10 in the marathon, competed in both the Tokyo and Munich Olympic marathons and was the first Brit to win the Boston Marathon in 1970. That same year, the speedy runner started his namesake company. The brand hits all the basics in-stride, with short models ranging from a split short to a 7-inch short.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Core Split Shorts
$25 AT AMAZON

  • Convenient back zip pocket allows you to keep your valuables in-tote

  • Cannot be tumble dried, so pay attention to care instructions
  • Best For: Road Running, Race Day

Light and loose, Ronhill’s Core Split Shorts are another example of the brand’s tried and tested quality. Featuring traditional split cut sides for maximum comfort and airflow, you’ll be ready to meet any challenge head on. Plus, a back zip pocket for storage and reflective graphics for improved visibility make these shorts a must-own for any serious athlete.

Norda
norda
Courtesy

Face it, trail running is tough. You need gear that’s up to the task. And at Norda, the cold, wet, challenging terrain of Quebec’s Eastern Townships has provided the perfect testing grounds. The results? An absolute workhorse of a trail running shoe that offers the perfect combination of fit, cushion, grip, weight, breathability and material innovation you won’t find anywhere else.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
001 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda
$285 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Vibram Megagrip outsole provides plenty of consistent, dependable traction

  • Dyneema can heat up easily, making for sweat-drenched feet in a hurry
  • Best For: Trail Running

The 001 - M 22 features a breakthrough upper construction, built from bio-based Dyneema and recycled Cordura nylon. Vibram soles round out this tough-as-nails silhouette for maximum traction through the mud, hills and bends. Be sure to pack an extra pair of socks, though, as the Dyneema upper, while super durable, isn’t the most breathable fabric. We quickly realized that moisture has just a tough time getting out of this kick as it does getting in.

Fractel
fractel running hat lifetsyle
Fractel

A fractal can be defined as an infinite pattern, and is often used to describe natural features such as trees, rivers and mountains. This is where the Australian-based Fractel takes its inspiration as they produce premium running headwear for like-minded athletes forever chasing that outdoor-inspired sense of adventure. With plenty of styles and colorways to choose from, it’s hard not to set your wardrobe off with one of these vibrant top pieces.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
L-Series “White Noise” Legionnaire Hat
Fractel
Now 20% off
$48 AT FRACTEL.US

  • Neck flap can be noisy at times

  • UV+50 protection helps keep your neck and head protected from sun exposure
  • Best For: Summer Running, Trail Running

Clear skies may be a beacon calling you to log some miles, but to take part in these conditions, you need the right gear for the task. This L-Series cap features a helpful, lightweight flap that covers your neck when worn down, perfect for defending against those harmful rays of summer. Be cautious, though, if you have a larger melon — some athletes have stated this cap runs on the tighter side.

Satisfy
satisfy
Satisfy

Satisfy is definitely one of the more fashion-forward brands on this list, but their clothing has the performance chops to back up the bold designs. Expect extra-long short liners, camo prints, "moth-eaten" ventilation and premium fabrics, but not low prices. Don't miss the brand's thoughtful online magazine, either.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Rippy 3-Inch Trail Shorts
Satisfy
$240 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

  • Ripstop Tech-Silk fabric easily withstands wear and tear, ideal for more rugged trailways

  • Built-in liner is looser than others
  • Best For: Trail Running

Trail running throws a few more obstacles at you than your typical jaunt down the sidewalk. As such, you need apparel that can withstand some abuse. Built from durable Ripstop Tech-Silk, these stylish, posh bottoms from Satisfy can take on any grime, rips and debris in lightweight fashion. Plus, a built-in liner keeps your thighs cool and comfortable, albeit without the typical snugness you’d find in other compression shorts.

Doxa
doxa
Doxa

Mash together performance apparel design with 80s hair metal aesthetics and you’ll get something close to Doxa. Its entire line bucks the neon-infused convention typified by the big brands and is highly technical, purely by nature of its origins in the ever-changing climate of Scandinavia.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Taylor Contrast Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Backcountry
Now 43% off
$57 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Lightweight coverage serves as an excellent choice for morning jogs or brisk afternoons

  • Cut might not be as covering for taller athletes
  • Best For: General Running

When the weather isn’t as expected, or we’re gearing up for brisk morning jaunts, we rarely question grabbing this lightweight long sleeve from Doxa. Smooth, flatlock seams lay easily on the skin for reduced chafing potential, and the breathable construction provides just enough of that airy feeling without feeling too cold. For taller runners, however, you may find the cut to be a little too short, as this sits just at the midsection.

Soar
soar
Soar

Another pick from across the pond, Soar is a running line designed by the U.K.’s Tim Soar. Soar uses advanced fabrics from Japan and Europe, taking a modernist approach to creating pieces that live up to expectations in the performance and style categories. Every product aims to give justice to the commitment and passion that runners showcase every time they lace up and head out.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Run 5.0 Technical Shell Shorts
Soar
Now 40% off
$53 AT MATCHES FASHION

  • Laser-cut perforations along the side-slit cuffs keep the overall build breathable and lightweight

  • Just one pocket at the rear
  • Best For: Road Running

Your running gear shouldn’t weigh on your conscience, and thanks to key perforations and featherweight fabrics, you’ll be lucky to remember you’re wearing these impressive bottoms. Four-way stretch helps keep these Technical Shell Shorts plenty nimble, and we also enjoy the elastic waistband that keeps things tight and cozy. Just don’t expect to carry all your belongings with you when running in these shorts, as there’s just one small pocket in the rear designed for your smartphone and maybe a set of keys.

On Running
on running
Courtesy

Born in Swiss alps and forever lost in the clouds, On offers a plethora of quality footwear, apparel and accessories with one goal: revolutionize the sensation of running. Their mix of off-the-wall designs are purposefully crafted to make running as effortless as possible. This is one instance where cloud coverage is a bonafide positive to your running environment.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Performance-T
On Running
$80 AT ON RUNNING

  • Taped seams offer up a next-to-nothing feel

  • Not the best for brisk running conditions
  • Best For: Summer Running, Race Day

Looking for a lightweight top that’s destined for the starting line? This premium running shirt from On is one of our favorites for really pushing the limits thanks to its streamlined profile and next-to-nothing feel. Ideal for spring and summer running, this impressive shirt is sure to be a must-own for any aspiring marathon competitor.

Tracksmith
tracksmith
Tracksmith

Tracksmith's aesthetic is decidedly retro, but when paired with technical fabrics and smart features, the clothing itself is anything but dated. The company is based out of running-obsessed New England — and Tracksmith fits into that culture well without being kitschy.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Van Cortlandt Shorts
Tracksmith
$68 AT TRACKSMITH

  • Antimicrobial treatment keeps these retro runners fresh for multiple wears

  • Back interior pockets don’t offer a closure system, leading to some jostling mid-stride
  • Best For: Road Running

Good taste blends seamlessly with race-ready performance in the Van Cortlandt Shorts from Tracksmith. Made from a lightweight, antimicrobial fabric, the 4-inch inseam and classic silhouette creates a retro look for the modern runner. We like the plethora of available colors, too, that can easily upgrade your on-road presence with that nostalgic vibe of miles past.

Janji
janji
Janji

Janji is another New England-based running brand, located in Boston. As part of a social initiative, Janji donates a portion of its sales to provide clean drinking water for people in less developed countries like Kenya, Peru, Nepal and Uganda. These places also inspire its designs, with bold colors and the occasional pattern.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Run All Day Tank
Janji
$54 AT JANJI.COM

  • HeiQ Fresh odor control treatment keeps this top out of the laundry hamper longer

  • Relaxed fit may be too loose if you order your traditional size
  • Best For: Summer Running

Let those arms free this spring and summer with this stylish tank from Janji. Lightweight, fast-drying polyester helps your frame defend against those dreaded sweat stains, and we’re also appreciative of the HeiQ Fresh odor treatment baked into this Run All Day Tank. Less odor and funk means this puppy is prime for multiple uses before being tossed in the wash for replenishment.

Near Earth
near earth running socks men
Near Earth

Your socks should be a piece of running kit that propels your jogging enjoyment, not hinder it. Some socks can offer great comfort and support but take away from the underfoot sensation of premium running shoes. Near Earth’s lineup of running socks creates a great connection between body and gear thanks to simple, lightweight silhouettes designed to help you get the most out of your sneakers.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Distance Running Socks
Near Earth
$24 AT NEAREARTH.RUN

  • Lightweight profile works seamlessly with your running shoes to get the most on-road performance possible

  • Only available in crew height
  • Best For: General Running

Simple in design yet luxe in performance, these running socks are great for finding that sweet spot between fit, breathability and cushioning. We found the closer fit around the arch a welcome touch, and appreciate the coziness of the Lycra fiber. The Distance Running Socks are only available in crew lengths, which wasn’t a problem for our style, but no-show or ankle-cut enthusiasts might not enjoy the extra coverage.

Ibex
hoodie
Ibex

While you may think merino wool is a performance fabric solely for those wintertime activities, the natural textile is very much at home in warmer conditions, too. Ibex is one of the brands at the forefront of flaunting wool’s capabilities, showcasing a wide range of quality products built for outdoor excursions, daily tasks and (of course) running. All wool is harvested from Australia and New Zealand, too, ensuring the farms are regularly checked and monitored to ensure proper, sustainable practices.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Sun Hoodie
Ibex
$145 AT IBEX.COM

  • Sleeves include elastic thumb catches, perfect for keeping coverage in-place

  • Full-coverage hood can sit uncomfortably against the chin at times
  • Best For: General Running, Trail Running

This lightweight outer layer has been a go-to companion for chill-filled springtime runs, as well as those lazy Sundays where the last thing on our minds is logging miles. The soft merino wool and Tencel blend sits cozily against the skin, and when time comes to really get after our routes, we appreciate the included thumb catches that allow us to lock in our coverage from start to finish.

District Vision
district vision
District Vision

The minds behind District Vision pride themselves on prioritizing function and performance first, but you wouldn’t be wrong to note the high level of eye appeal in each and every product brought forth by the New York–based team. DV started with a collection of eyewear that includes hypoallergenic rubber nose pads and D+ lens technology, but now makes fleeces, half tights and more for a well-rounded running kit.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Junya Racer
District Vision
$295 AT LN-CC.COM

  • Adjustable arms and nose piece allow for a truly personalized fit

  • No interchangeable lenses available
  • Best For: General Running

Take to the streets with these running sunglasses and you’ll experience a lightweight frame that’s blinding with comfort. A hypoallergenic nose pad sits cozily through every step, while we can’t help but admire the adjustable titanium arms that provide just enough pressure for maximum security. Also, The Junya Racers come with a 630GSM microfibre running pouch for safekeeping when you’re not logging new PRs.

Ciele Athletics
ciele
Ciele

Based in Montreal, Ciele has made a name for itself in tight-knit running circles for producing some of the best running caps available. They’re constructed from ultra-wicking COOLwick fabric and offer UPF +40 sun protection. They also feature reflective hits on the front and back to keep you safe when running at night. To go along with their stylish lids, Ciele has expanded their eye-catching lineup to include running apparel, sunglasses and more.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
GOCap
Ciele
$50 AT CIELEATHLETICS.COM

  • Machine washable for easier cleaning and upkeep

  • Some might not enjoy the less rigid structure
  • Best For: General Running

The standard is the standard with this iconic soft brim running cap. The lightweight GOCap features Ciele’s COOLwick mesh for comfortable wear, and is also machine washable. Although, good luck finding an excuse to take it off once you don this foundational running accessory. We’re so enamored with the fit and feel of this road-ready cap that we’re having trouble not saving it for our mile-long workouts.

Ten Thousand
ten thousand
Ten Thousand

There’s a reason we included Ten Thousand on our list of the best men’s workout clothes. The brand is in the business of designing workhorse shorts and apparel that’ll help you achieve your goals in the weight room and in the timed mile. We’ve gone on about how much we enjoy the brand’s gym shorts, but their run-specific lineup of apparel is just as ready to deliver the performance you need, and nothing more.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Distance Tank
$54 AT TEN THOUSAND

  • Streamlined design caters to those more intense training sessions

  • Only three colorways available, which is less than other Ten Thousand offerings
  • Best For: Summer Running

This performance top from Ten Thousand was tested by elite runners and combines ultra-lightweight knit performance fabric with a streamlined design for a tank you’ll barely notice is there. Permanent anti-odor technology is another perk, allowing you to focus on tasting victory – not smelling it.

Rnnr
hat
RNNR

Like Ciele and Fractel, Rnnr prides itself on upgrading your running hat ensemble. Fun styles, vibrant colors and plenty of convenience come together in this stable keeping things light and in-motion. Plus, the brand does plenty of collaborations with other lesser-known brands from time to time, giving you a prime opportunity to combine your other passions with your training-centric endeavors.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Lightweight Running Trucker Hat
RNNR
Now 11% off
$32 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Bright colorways help enhance visibility, especially when running in low light conditions

  • Trucker style can sit higher on the dome for some athletes
  • Best For: General Running, Leisurewear

Keep on keepin’ on with this lightweight top piece. Perfect for high-octane jogs and low-intensity get-togethers, this trucker cap from Rnnr has the right blend of performance and personality for every mile. We appreciate the sweat-managing materials that keep your profile dry, and the adjustable back strap ensures you can reach that just right fit, too. Likeother trucker caps, though, this silhouette may sit higher on your dome, so be sure your noggin can accommodate the cut prior to purchase.

Unsanctioned Running
unsanctioned running shirt
Unsanctioned

We should all make an effort to live more sustainable lives, and brands are no different. Unfortunately, though, some companies promote their “sustainable” practices without taking a true look at their actions outside of just one marketable product. Unsanctioned is greenwashing’s worst nightmare, dedicated to performance-driven innovation and doing better, acting better and producing better. Their mantra of, “If you can’t make it more sustainably, you shouldn’t make it at all,” rings true in every piece that dawns their logo, which is commendable — and damn-good looking, too.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Un-Run Tee
Unsanctioned
$93 AT UNSANCTIONEDRUNNING.COM

  • 100% recycled performance fabric is ultimately eco-friendly

  • Can be more expensive than other running shirts
  • Best For: General Running

Gear up with a shirt that works as hard as you do. Constructed from 100% recycled plastic bottles, the Un-Run Tee gives purpose to every mile. The lightweight performance fabric sits comfortably across the skin, and the petroleum colorway is downright eye-catching. Our only wish? A lower price point. If there’s one shirt we’d enjoy having multiples of, it’s one that’s doing this much for the Earth we run on.

Saysky
running shorts
Saysky

The name, “Saysky,” comes from the phrase "Look up at the sky and be a star," meaning to be brave and take risks to achieve your dreams. Thanks to lightweight materials, impeccable build quality and a dash of Scandinavian urban styling, this under-the-radar brand lives up to that notion in streamlined fashion. It’s hard for us to ignore any piece in the brand’s lineup, each popping with subtle design notes and loads of performance features.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Flower Pace Shorts
Saysky
$77 AT SAYSKY.US

  • Soft waistband sits comfortably across the midsection for added coziness

  • Slimmer fit than other running shorts
  • Best For: General Running

This silhouette gives new life to the classic running short aesthetic with a lightweight, breathable build and oh-so-much flair. We love the vibrant blooming hibiscus print across these bottoms, and the four-way stretch promotes heightened mobility, too. These shorts are made to be narrower by design, though, so expect a more snug fit that definitely rears its head when paces start to quicken.

Erniold
track shirt
Erniold

As another Australian-born running shop, Erniold’s performance range combines technical fabrics and functional details to elevate your running experience. Simplistic silhouettes across a variety of cuts keep stylings subtle,which flows nicely with the brand’s emphasis on community over individuality. You may have just learned of them, but slowly and surely, these “down under” runners are rising to the top without question.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
XC Hares Race Singlet
Erniold
$90 AT ERNIOLD.COM

  • Lightweight build serves as a perfect note for race day scenarios

  • Must be washed with delicates to help preserve performance
  • Best For: Summer Running, Race Day

Take your training back to gym class with this micro mesh beauty. Resembling a track singlet plucked straight from the 100m dash, this Erniold top is perfect for keeping your upper body cool and collected during those hot runs through the city. A true-to-size cut ensures you get the perfect fit from the start, too. Just be sure to read the care instructions, well, carefully. You don’t want to damage this pristine top that requires a little more attention than your typical training garb.

Inov-8
a man jumping
Inov8

Inov-8 makes some of our favorite in-gym gear and sneakers, but the brand is also respected in the road and trail running scenes, too. Its profiles bring a heightened sense of quality and durability to each landscape, perfect for pushing yourself to new PRs. If you run in Inov-8 apparel and running shoes, you’ll likely fail before your gear does.

SHOP NOW

EDITOR'S PICK
Trailfly Ultra 7-Inch 2-in-1 Shorts
Inov8
$90 AT INOV-8.COM

  • Ample storage pockets for keeping essentials in-tote

  • Just two available colorways which may not cater to some styles
  • Best For: Trail Running

We like these bottoms for the 7-inch inseam providing just the right amount of coverage for a variety of intense trailways and mountainscapes, along with the built-in liner that amplifies the comfort mid-training. Plus, there’s plenty of storage space to keep all your essentials close by, whether just hitting a well-worn path or cutting through newfound hills. The internal “get a grip” silicone print across the liner also ensures your trail runs are safe from one of running’s arch nemeses: ride-up.

