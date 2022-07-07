Hydrow Makes Waves with its Latest Connected Rower

Rowing is a great at-home fitness discipline that can engage a myriad of muscle groups with a dynamic workout that wraps cardio, endurance and strength training into one. The problem, however, is that these machines are rather large — they tend to take up a healthy chunk of floor space.

Hydrow, makers of one of our favorite rowers, aims to lessen the living room impact with its all-new Hydrow Wave. This slimmed-down rower offers the same immersive workout experience as the flagship model, without the extended footprint.

Here's what we know so far about the latest rowing machine.

Hydrow trimmed the dimensions, but not the experience

For the brand's latest rower, Hydrow was able to free up 36 square inches of space, creating a profile measuring 80 inches long, 19 inches wide and 43 inches tall. The Hydrow Wave is also over 40 pounds lighter than the brand's flagship rower, making moving around this at-home fitness gem a lighter lift — both literally and figuratively.

Despite the compressed profile, the black polycarbonate frame is still sturdy enough to support up to 375 pounds, and even tall users with up to a 36-inch inseam are able to comfortably row through their training sessions.

While the full HD screen is smaller than the original model — shrinking from 20 inches to 16 inches — Hydrow still provides two front-facing speakers for that immersive workout experience fans of the brand have come to expect.



And thanks to the Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities, you're still able to partake in the over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts through Hydrow's all-access membership ($38/month). Choose from training sessions dedicated to rowing, yoga, Pilates and much more.



Where to catch the all-new Hydro Wave

Starting today, Hydrow's all-new rower is available online for $1,495, a savings of $1,000 when compared to the flagship rower. With a smaller footprint and more approachable price point, we expect this connected rower to be another tide-changing launch from the leading rowing brand.

