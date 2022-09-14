Runners know the benefit of tracking data. Performance metrics can give a great gauge on how to manage your pace, heart rate and stride, especially when tackling longer treks. The Apple Watch is still one of the most popular devices for tracking said data, and thanks to the Watch OS9 updates announced during the brand's 2022 WWDC event, it appears that trend will continue in-stride.

But the inclusion of new measurement metrics shouldn't the only reason for Apple Watch athletes to be anxious to hit the roads. Now, you're able to pair your data to your connected eyewear, thanks to a first-of-its-kind integration.

MicroOLED, the company that specializes in OLED microdisplays, announced today that the ActiveLook "Light AR" platform is now compatible with the Apple Watch, allowing users to connect their ActiveLook-enabled eyewear directly to their wristwear to control and view performance metrics in their natural field of view.

"The Apple Watch integration delivers the best ActiveLook experience for runners to date," says MicroOLED CEO Eric Marcellin-Dibon. "From simplified setup to super intuitive use with the Apple Watch's touchscreen, combined with the gesture control function found in ActiveLook products."

What Does Apple Watch Integration Mean for Athletes?

While the Apple Watch and connected sunglasses — like the upcoming Engo 2 — have been around for a while, there wasn't a clean way to have the devices work in harmony. Either you had to connect your connected eyewear to your smartphone, requiring you to carry your phone during your runs, or you had to forego an Apple Watch altogether for a different face, like a Garmin. If you were loyal to the Apple Watch, you had to break your stride to look down at your wrist to see your data. This method didn't lend itself to continuous running, and you weren't always privy to changes because your metrics weren't always in your field of view.

This integration now gives athletes a better opportunity to maintain their runs, creating a seamless training experience with natural access to real-time information. Additionally, the watch face creates a simplified platform to rearrange and manage your three available dashboards showcasing metrics such as distance, time, speed and running cadence, as well as the now-available stride length, vertical oscillation, and more.

Courtesy Courtesy

What Gear Do You Need?

Naturally, to reap the benefits of this latest heads-up display module, you'll need an Apple Watch as well as a pair of connected eyewear. Thankfully, though, you don't need the latest Apple Watch to achieve proper setup — but we do think this update is prime for use with the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. According to the brand, the ActiveLook 2.0 app, the platform that supports the integration, is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

As far as eyewear is concerned, you have a few options to choose from. Aside from Engo, which sells the Engo 1 and is accepting pre-orders for the aforementioned Engo 2, ActiveLook is also used with the Julbo EVAD-1 and Cosmo Connected Cosmo Vision.

Courtesy

How to Configure Your ActiveLook Eyewear with Your Apple Watch

To get your performance metrics from your wrist to your spectacles, there are a few key steps.

Make sure your connected eyewear is running on the most updated ActiveLook version. Download the ActiveLook app and begin setup on your Apple Watch. Turn on your ActiveLook eyewear and open the app settings. When prompted, click your model number to enable pairing. Choose your workout target from the listed goals of time, distance, calories or free (no target). Configure your dashboards by choosing which data you'd like to be showcased in each given spot. When on the go, you can toggle through your dashboards either by using the gesture control function or by swiping through your watch's touchscreen.

The ActiveLook 2.0 app for iOS and WatchOS is now available in the App Store at no cost to athletes and support for the new OS9 metrics is set to be implemented this month, opening a brand-new door for athletes wanting that seamless training experience without missing that important data. Thanks to this breakthrough innovation, connected eyewear could become the must-have Apple accessory — at least until the AirPods Pro 2 hit shelves.



