There’s little room left in the supplement game for snake oil tactics and proprietary blends. In today’s fitness landscape, athletes are more conscious than ever about what fuels their progress, how it was manufactured — and how it impacts not just our bodies but the world around us.

Here’s a daily supplement regimen that exemplifies what the supplement industry could, and should, be: an honest, innovative relationship between athlete, brand and planet Earth.

Morning

Ritual Synbiotic+

All the prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics included in this daily capsule are clinically studied with detailed information that allow you to know the intended function, supplier and final manufacturing location. Each batch is also tested for identity, purity, strength and composition.

Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Greens

Courtesy Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Greens bareperformancenutrition.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

This powder supports gut health, and it derives its sweetness from stevia and monk fruit. BPN’s Bare Standard philosophy puts the consumer first with transparent, sustainable manufacturing practices — every product is also third-party tested for purity.

Lunch

Myprotein Whey Forward Animal-Free Whey Protein

Courtesy Myprotein Whey Forward Animal-Free Whey Protein myprotein.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

Using microflora with the same DNA sequence as cow-based whey, this animal-free protein powder provides all the benefits of traditional whey while using up to 99 percent less water, using 60 percent less nonrenewable energy and creating up to 97 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Omegas

Courtesy Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Omegas bareperformancenutrition.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

BPN founder Nick Bare spent two years searching for the perfect source of wild-caught anchovies, which fuel this daily supplement. The due diligence in every Strong Omegas capsule is backed through certification from the International Fish Oil Standards.

Post-Workout

Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies

Courtesy Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies bearbalanced.com $31.99 SHOP NOW

This vegan, GMO-free chewable offers a refreshing take on one of the most popular strength training supplements, creatine. Bear Balanced has opened the door for more athletes to enjoy its muscle-building, energy-boosting benefits with a more approachable gummy form.



Before Bed

FOCL Night

Courtesy FOCL Night focl.com $49.00 SHOP NOW

Harnessing the power of hemp CBD and five botanicals, these nightly capsules provide a clean, natural support system for better sleep and recovery. FOCL’s Night capsules utilize vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO ingredients, proving that effectiveness can be achieved without synthetic additives.