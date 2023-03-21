Rejuvenate Your Recovery Regimen with These Expert Tips

In today’s fitness realm, there’s a cornucopia of products out there solely designed to help you recover from your workouts. This abundance of devices, from the simple to the space-age , shows how far science and technology have come in the field. We’re no longer relying on Epsom salt baths to help flush out lactic acid — which, we now know, is not the cause of muscle soreness . Now, we have devices to help us cool down, heat up, pound out muscle knots, refuel our bodies and more. If we’re being honest, it can be a lot to digest, especially if you haven’t given your recovery the respect it deserves.

If you’re one of those athletes that’s still searching for a proper recovery routine — or just now realized that “No Pain, No Gain,” is a myth — don’t fret. We spoke with Anthony Bricker and Gaetano Sanchioli, UPMC Sports Medicine athletic trainers for Pittsburgh Public Schools , to outline some common tactics you can use to boost your recovery sessions post-workout. We also included a few product recommendations on our favorite picks for well-rounded relief, gathered both from researching previous buying guides as well as our personal regimens.

Refueling Relief

A good analogy to use in trying to think about recovery is to imagine your body as a car . Now, we’re not talking about the routine maintenance you need to schedule for your SUV in this instance, but think about this: if you don’t fill up your car with fuel, how much progress are you going to make down the road? Well, that same logic can be applied to your body. You’re not going to get very far with a depleted gas tank, so it can be good practice to “fill up” post-workout, according to Sanchioli.

As soon as you complete a training session, Sanchioli recommends getting some sort of food into your system. “Just something to put some fuel back in the body,” he says. “The body, at that point, is looking for some carbs, looking for some protein. It kind of needs a little bit of both and doesn’t need a lot. It just needs enough to kind of kickstart the engine and get some energy back.”

For this quick hit of protein, a post-workout shake is probably your best bet. There’s plenty of options and flavors to choose from, so be sure to find a powder that matches your palette best. Additionally, if you typically work out in the afternoon or evening hours, you may benefit from supplementing with casein powder over your normal whey protein. Thanks to the slower digestion, this derivative, like Kasein from Kaged Supplements below, can be great for facilitating that post-workout muscle growth long after your head hits the pillow.

Kaged Casein Protein

Kaged Casein Protein
100% Micellar Casein Isolate profile helps absorption rate
Only available in 2-pound tubs

Naturally, there are other products you can consume post-training that are designed to help you replenish fuel levels, everything from BCAA powders and protein bars to gummy bears ( no, seriously ). Whichever you choose is up to you, just don’t think you need to order a four-course meal after every session to get back that spent energy.

Activate Some Active Recovery

You may have heard the term “active recovery” before but not quite understood its origins. Well, to boil it down, active recovery is the beneficial process of staying active after you’ve completed your training, albeit at a less intense frequency. In essence, partaking in active recovery means you’re doing something to promote recovery, and that something can take many different forms.

One of the most popular forms of active recovery is through the employment of massage guns . These motorized tools use percussive therapy to improve blood flow in a targeted area and, according to a 2017 review of several studies , have proven to be fantastic defense mechanisms against Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, or DOMS . Both Bricker and Sanchioli note that they’re fans of massage gun therapy for its ease of use and versatility across multiple muscle areas. “You don’t have to go crazy with it, but it is nice to be able to focus on a specific area that’s a little tender or sore,” says Sanchioli.

It seems every recovery brand has a massage gun silhouette in its arsenal, so there’s no shortage of options available — we have a whole list dedicated to just the best massage guns on Amazon for crying out loud. Still, there are some silhouettes that just stand out from the crowd, like the latest Gen5 Theragun Pro from Therabody . Serving as the culmination of years of innovation and advancement, this profile packs plenty of punch perfect for painting away those aches. Plus, Therabody’s new EQ-150 motor makes the entire experience as quiet as ever, allowing you to pair your massage gun routine with other hobbies like streaming your favorite series.

Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro

Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro
New OLED screen makes guided sessions more approachable
Some might not enjoy the soft shell carrying case

Still, while massage guns can provide plenty of DOMS-busting power, they can still be a little intense for some. Fear not though, as products like foam rollers and single-ball rollers can provide a similar massaging effect, without the powerful motor. For our money, we recommend Rollga’s "Everyday" Foam Roller for its budget-friendly price tag, contoured silhouette and lightweight frame that can be easily tossed on a shelf or in a gym bag (size permitting) when not in use.

Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller

Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
Contoured profile allows for great myofascial release
EPP foam can begin to crack over extended use

If you’re not interested in massages or tech-heavy gadgets, you can also stretch as part of a proper active recovery routine. We, along with Sanchioli, like to add resistance bands to any stretching session, as they can provide enough tension that engages the muscles without feeling too strenuous. Plus, especially when stretching out your lower body, resistance bands can easily wrap around your foot or ankle to give you a lever to pull on, allowing for a deeper stretch that can help enhance mobility. For these types of movements, we really like the . The simple ribbon style can be tied easily to a joint or structure, and the lightweight build folds up nicely for convenient storage in a gym bag or closet.

Theraband Resistance Bands

Theraband Resistance Bands
Compact silhouette rolls easily for simple storage
If knotted, it can be a hassle to untie

Still haven’t found the active recovery routine for you? Well, that’s the beauty of active recovery — it can be anything you desire. Take a walk in a comfortable pair of cushioned running shoes . Unravel your yoga mat and get lost in a flow from time to time. Take your bike for a quick cruise across town. The main point of active recovery is to keep the body moving, but Sanchioli does state, however, that your rest days shouldn’t double down on the stress you placed on a body part in training. “If you’re, say, a runner who does a lot of running [...] then maybe going for a long walk might not be the best way of doing an active recovery, because you’re still weight-bearing, you’re still beating up your legs,” he says. “You’re cross-training in a sort of way but resting while you cross-train.”

Don't Dispel More Complex Modalities

Massage guns, foam rollers and stretching regimens aren’t the only way to take advantage of your post-workout sessions. There are plenty of other disciplines that can help facilitate relief, albeit with a few more bells and whistles. Bricker, for example, tauts compression as an effective technique for alleviating post-workout aches and pains. “I think it can fix a lot of joint pains that the general population has when they go out and train,” he states.

Compression can be a worthwhile recovery technique as the tension over certain muscle areas helps promote better blood flow, creating an environment better suited to help heal those microtears and stressors formed through training. Additionally, there’s varying levels of coverage and technology to choose from when it comes to compression. There’s the simple compression stocking that provides subtle tension for all-day relief, or the more advanced recovery boots that have you looking like you’re ready for a space walk. For the general population, though, both we and Bricker highly recommend the Normatec Go sleeves from Hyperice. These sleek wearables target the calf area and can be isolated for single-leg or dual-leg treatment, depending on how much relief you need and where. Plus, the companion Hyperice app makes controlling the sessions a breeze without the need for any hoses, head units and a place to lie down.

Hyperice Normatec Go

Hyperice Normatec Go
Compression rivals traditional recovery boots despite the smaller silhouette
Can move and fall if trying to walk during treatment

Another discipline Bricker is intrigued with as of late is red light therapy. Rather than squeeze blood flow into an area or paint across it with massage guns or foam rollers, this non-invasive modality has you sit in front of a red light device for a handful of minutes, allowing your body to reap the benefits of the immersive hued light. “The red light increases that mitochondrial response in the body, increases your pain threshold, so it basically gives you an overall feeling of wellness,” Bricker states. “It’s less invasive, you’re not having to pound something against your body. Just stand there, put some glasses on and then in 10, 15 minutes, you get his feeling of almost dopamine-like levels.”

Red light devices can vary in both size and cost, which is why investing in this discipline may be best reserved for more advanced athletes that understand its effectiveness with their own body. Bricker does recommend searching for recovery centers or gyms that have red light setups available, and first test your experience there rather than dropping thousands of dollars on a light tower or other module. If you do want to dip your toes in red light therapy with a personal device, though, we recommend the Kineon Move+. This unique profile can be great for athletes suffering from knee or shoulder aches, and the red light modules across the band’s silhouette work in sync with one another for an effective session without hesitation.

Kineon Move+

Kineon Move+
Compact carrying case allows for easier travel and storage
Adjusting the band to your dimensions can be complicated at times

Bricker adds that while disciplines like red light and compression therapy exist, it’s important to try and keep your mind open in terms of which discipline is right for your specific needs. Don’t chain yourself to one modality just because you’ve seen others have success with it, or think that every device will answer all your aches and pains the same. Keep a balanced approach to your post-workout sessions and think of each discipline as a tool in your arsenal.

Some Promising Notes on Passive Recovery

Okay, so active recovery gets a lot of attention because there’s so much you can do within that space, but oftentimes, the best thing for recovering fully from a workout is actually relaxing . In contrast to active recovery, passive recovery is inactivity to allow the body the proper time to rejuvenate itself in terms of healing and energy stores.

Now, don’t think that hitting the pause button on training is something you’ll spend weeks on. The recommends just one day of recovery for every seven to 10 days of high-intensity training. That’s just one day sacrificed — your progress will be fine. Even if you need an extra day or two to feel like your energy is restored, that’s fine as well. Sanchioli says it’s all about listening to your body and determining what’s right for your needs.

One of the better ways to ensure proper passive recovery is to set yourself up for a good night’s sleep . In actuality, sleep is one of the best recovery tools, regardless of when you’re doing passive, active or in-training methods. This is our body’s time to recharge fully without any intrusions, and thankfully, there’s a lot of things you can do to make sweet slumber more achievable.

If you’re one that has trouble turning in when it comes time to shut the lights off, there’s a handful of supplements out there to help make catching those Zzzs a more accomplishable feat. We’ve been big fans of CBD for just these occasions for a while now — outside of the other perks that come with the supplement category — and routinely pair our nightly turndowns with While the brand also offers unique pills and tinctures to harness the full benefits of CBD, we think the gummy style of these quick hitters is perfect for those nighttime activities. Plus, these tasty treats also bring CBN into the equation — the non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis that’s highly regarded for its relaxing effects when it comes to sleep.

FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies



FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
Combines multiple cannabinoids for a well-rounded approach to slumber
Nearly $2 per serving is a lot, especially if used nightly

Supplements aside, changing your sleeping environment can also be a convenient way to boost ZzZs. For example, maybe your mattress is due for a change-up (hint: it probably is ), but these luxe house items can get expensive, quick. To provide some relief without the added cost, consider adding a mattress topper to your bed, like our go-to , that regulates temperature and wicks away moisture for a more comfortable night time atmosphere. Changes to bedding , bedroom blinds and other factors can also be a good way to mix up arrangements. Whichever works for your budget and needs can be a step in the right direction.

Slumber Cloud Performance Mattress Pad

Slumber Cloud Performance Mattress Pad
No noise when shifting around atop the pad, which is great for more active sleepers
Not as much padding added to your overall mattress plush

While the above changes and additions to your sleep can be beneficial, the cheapest and possibly most effective way to get a better night’s sleep, according to Sanchioli, is developing a manageable sleep routine, and sticking to it. “I think getting to bed at the same time every night, getting up at the same time every morning, can allow your body to stay in that cycle, because your energy levels fluctuate and they have to sync up with your sleep cycle. That’s what’s going to help the most, in my opinion,” he states. The same idea of dedication can be applied to your recovery routine as a whole, according to Bricker. “It’s just like eating healthy. One good meal is not going to make you super fit, just like one bad meal is not going to make you super unfit.”

Recovery doesn’t have to be this intimidating factor in your fitness regimen. Use these tips and kickstart your routine. Trust us, your training progress will appreciate the time without tension.