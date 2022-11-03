There are few CrossFit athletes as cemented in success as Rich Froning Jr. The "Fittest Man in History" has won multiple individual and team titles in the sport, so it's safe to say he's comfortable in a leader's jersey.

Froning's success is not a tale of sheer luck, however. The ever-evolving CrossFit landscape has required plenty of resiliency and adaptation — two qualities also shared by his longtime footwear partner, Reebok.

Today, the two parties have come together once again to showcase that veteran competitiveness with the launch of the Nano X2 Froning. Designed for competing at the highest level while remaining versatile enough for all training demands, the latest Froning iteration strips down the popular Nano X2 frame to give athletes the features they need to take over any leaderboard.

The Nano X2 Froning is a product of experience on the competition floor

One of the highlights of the Reebok and Froning collaboration is that both parties have had years in the sport of CrossFit, and with that comes plenty of insight into what you need underfoot to put down a championship-level session.

"Experience goes a long way. Over the years, I've competed in a lot of different shoes and the impact of competing in a comfortable yet versatile and well-built shoe makes all the difference," says Froning. "I've felt what works and what doesn't, so we've tried to build a shoe that can be worn for anything."

The Nano X2 Froning is rooted in two factors — power and speed. At just 10.4 ounces (for a unisex size 9), it's the lightest shoe in the Nano X2 stable, which means the Nano X2 Froning is built for quick, precise movements without any unnecessary bells and whistles. A reinforced, breathable, open-mesh upper with perforated details give this race car of a sneaker its competition-ready physique, while Reebok's signature Floatride Energy Foam provides the engine in a responsive, flexible forefoot for added speed and support.

The latest Froning silhouette pays homage to the family name

The race car notions alluded to in the Nano X2 Froning design are not by coincidence, but are rather subtle nods to the Froning family history. Froning's grandfather was a powertrain engineer for General Motors for over 4o years, and the family has always had a passion for racing and the automobile industry, hence the stripped-down, race-ready silhouette. Even one of the available color palettes — Core Black / Pure Grey 8 / Neon Cherry — has ties to this love affair. "In 2015 [my grandfather and I] went halves on a Stingray Corvette in a similar colorway," Froning notes.

Where to buy the Reebok Nano X2 Froning

Starting today, the Reebok Nano X2 Froning is available online for $150, just $15 more than the original Nano X2 silhouette. For a shoe that has ties to one of CrossFit's greatest athletes, as well as the sleek, more lightweight upper, we're willing to look past the slight price hike and are curious to see just how much a competitive edge this kick contains under the hood. Stay tuned for more as we get wrenching on this performance-riddled sneaker — but until then, you can at least dress with the best as you eye up competing with them.