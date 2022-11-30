This Brand Just Launched the Next Great Winter Running Shoe

Like any running shoe category, kicks designed for winter running have their own requirements to meet the needs of the environment you run in. Winter running sneakers need to be grippy, durable and comfortable enough to help you power through the snow and slush. After all, the conditions themselves aren't appealing to begin with, so you're bound to log less miles in the winter if you're ill-equipped with improper footwear.

While there's a number of brands offering silhouettes with grippy lugs, Gore-Tex membranes and other winter-specific features, Inov-8 has had the market cornered when it comes to trudging through less than ideal terrains. The brand's Roclite footwear range has been one of our favorites for wintertime running, and now, that range has gotten a little deeper with the unveiling of the new Roclite Ultra G 320. Marking the stable's 18th anniversary, Inov-8 says the latest silhouette is a testament to the lineup's longstanding presence and dedicated following.

"We were only in our second year when we launched the first-ever Roclite shoe," says Inov-8 founder, Wayne Edy. "It makes me immensely proud to see how well the range has stood the test of time, proving popular with both loyal followers and those new to the brand."

Here's what you need to know about this latest winter running shoe designed to help you go further this winter.

The Roclite Ultra G 320 is the Stable's Most Cushioned Silhouette Yet

According to the brand, the latest addition to the Roclite family is the first to feature graphene in both the rubber outsole and foam midsole. While Inov-8 is no stranger to graphene — they're quite known for it, actually — this dual system is designed to help improve energy return by 25 percent while still providing a comfortable bounce thanks to the larger 8mm heel-to-toe drop and Boomerang footbed. This means you can tackle longer winter routes without worrying about discomfort through those last few miles.

Underfoot, Inov-8 delivers on grip thanks to the graphene-enhanced 6mm lugs, capable of tackling soft bogs and hard-packed trails with ease. Thanks to the graphene makeup, the traction should be more durable than other silhouettes, too. A flexible rock plate and reinforced toe bumper also add to the profile for premium protection against any debris or errant rock along your way.

The All-New Runner is the Culmination of 18 Years of the Roclite Range

With the features outlined above, it's clear to see there's a ton of thought baked into the all-new Roclite Ultra G 320. This isn't by surprise, though, when you understand that Inov-8 has continued to, well, innovate this stable over its 18-year history. After countless awards and praise from dedicated trail runners, the Roclite range has become synonymous with propelling athletes further forward, regardless of the challenges and obstacles ahead. This new Roclite Ultra G 320 is the perfect culmination of the stable's advancements and serves as a proper celebration on the range's 18th anniversary.

How to Buy the Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320

The Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320 will be available online starting Thursday, December 1, dropping just in time before the snow begins to really fall this winter. While the $190 price tag may seem a bit high when compared to other running shoes, it's best to think of these like a quality pair of winter tires. When the conditions turn for worse, are you going to be happy you saved a few bucks as you slip and slide across your routes? I didn't think so.