Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
This New York Fashion Week Felt Like Right Now
4
The Porsche Macan EV: Everything You Need to Know
5
Finally a Quality Suit That Wont Break the Bank

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 14 Best Trail Running Shoes for Off-Road Running

The right trail running shoes make the difference between enjoying the boulder field at 10,000 feet and calling it a day at the first stream crossing.

By Hayley Helms and Austin Parker
collage of three running shoes
Courtesy

After a long day stuck in the office or boardroom, sometimes pounding pavement just doesn’t cut it. Maybe you’ve been craving a change in scenery — have you seen the backcountry in the spring and fall? Regardless of your motivation to trade pavement for dirt, the right shoes make the difference between enjoying the boulder field at 10,000 feet and calling it a day at the first stream crossing. Whether you’re training for the Sky Running Race of Champions or just looking to trade your tried and true 5k evening run in for some time on gravel and dirt, GP’s testers have a shoe for every off-road run.

What Are Trail Running Shoes?

Trail running shoes are shoes that have been engineered to perform on rugged and obstacle-filled trails. Your typical trail runner will feature a stiffer midsole than its road-oriented counterparts, and rugged outsoles with grippy lug patterns that help maintain stability, and braking, on the dirt and gravel alike. Common features on trail running shoes include reinforced toe caps to protect against rocks and roots, waterproofing to combat variable weather and rock plates between the midsole and outsole for enhanced protection.

How Do I Pick Trail Running Shoes?

The first thing you'll want to consider is feel — do you want something light and flexible, or could you stand a few extra ounces in exchange for extra cushioning? There are varied opinions on what's best on the trail for an obvious reason: there are varied gaits, level of experience and foot shape. What you ultimately choose should depend on what's best for you and you alone.

With that said, there are some pretty standard features on a trail runner you'll want to make sure your next pair has before clicking "Purchase." You'll want a protective toe box since you're inevitably going to encounter rocks and tree roots on your path. A grippy outsole is a must and weatherized, waterproof uppers never hurt either. Make sure lugs are at least 3mm, so you can really dig into the trail. And finally, read up on the midsole: some shoes will prioritize responsiveness, while others will lead with cushioning. Depending on where you're running and what you're used to, it pays to read up on these features.

Are Trail Runners Good for Hiking?

Like all specialized footwear, trail runners and hiking shoes and boots are purpose-specific designs, and while you can certainly get away with inter-changing them, for the best performance and feel, you'll want to stick with trail runners for running and vice versa.

Do Trail Runners Provide Good Ankle Support?

Ankle support is a tricky subject in the world of trail running and hiking: proponents of low-profile hikers and trail runners will tell you that the height and rigidity of the ankles on boots actually promotes twisted and sprained ankles, while fans of boots will insist the opposite. In our experience testing, we've found no true difference between the two: what really matters is a secure fit, finding the footwear that matches your foot shape and making sure you're paying attention as you run or hike. At the end of the day, the battle between boots and low-profile runners on the trail is entirely subjective.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of five running shoes
Courtesy

Our testers wore their trail runners in a variety of conditions, from washed-out, sand-filled trails to slippery river crossings, to shale-filled hills with plenty of room for error. We tested our trail runners across all four seasons, and each shoe was tested for at least two months before reviewing, in at least two weather conditions. Each tester ran an average of 50 miles in each pair of shoes.

Our testers prioritized three factors while running in their shoes: weight, responsiveness and cushioning. Fit and feel on trail were top of mind, and waterproofing and protective features like TPU overlays and tough, durable outsoles were also documented throughout the duration of testing.

Best Overall
Hoka Speedgoat 5
$155 AT HOKA.COM

  • Supportive and cushioned for long days on trail
  • Breathable and lightweight

  • Price is prohibitive if you're not logging long miles
  • Runners used to minimal cushion may have trouble getting used to these
  • Weight: 10.30 ounces
  • Drop: 4mm
  • Cushion: Balanced

Pursuing the ideal balance of cushion and support can be tricky when it comes to a trail running shoe — unlike your road running kicks, you want a little more connection to the ground. Hoka's Speedgoat has been renowned in the trail running space since its original launch, and the fifth version is no different. Right off the bat, our tester appreciated the burly and grippy Vibram Megragrip outsole — the lugs are traction-focused and deep. She noted the molded EVA sockliner and cushioning, the combo of which is both neutral and balanced, while also comfortable for long distances. At the end of the day, the Speedgoat maintains just the right amount of support, and nothing more.

    hoka speedgoat
    Hayley Helms
    Best Upgrade Pick
    Salomon S/LAB ULTRA 3
    $180 AT SALOMON

    • Breathable and grippy

    • Requires a brief break-in period
    • Weight: 10.2 ounces
    • Drop: 8 mm
    • Cushion: Regular

    Designed for long-distance comfort and performance, the Ultra 3 features a breathable mesh liner and balanced cushioning to deliver a consistent feel on the trail. Wet and slippery conditions are no match for the grippy Contagrip outsole, while the high-rebound midsole design maximizes energy return and durability. Our tester found that while protection and stability were high, the shoe's sensitivity came up lacking compared to other models. Our tester found that overall, thanks to its precise fit and light weight, this is a fantastic shoe for ultra running or intensity training, At $180, they’re a little pricier than other options but come race day, these sturdy, nimble shoes will leave your opponents seeing red.

      Best Budget Option
      Merrell Trail Glove 6
      Now 30% off
      $77 AT MERRELL

      • The enhanced groundfeel brought by the 0 drop is a minimalist's dream
      • Great for sprints and training

      • Not supportive enough for those used to cushioning
      • Only available in select sizes
      • Weight: 15 ounces
      • Drop: 0 mm
      • Cushion: Minimal

      If you’re looking for more connection to the trail, the Trail Glove 6 from Merrell provides the perfect minimalist platform with zero drop and only 6mm of cushioning. Version six of Merrell's popular shoe sees updates in improved fit and increased abrasion resistance: our tester found that compared to past versions, the Glove 6 features a slightly thicker sole and a little more support while maintaining the human foot shape that made it so popular in the first place. With a Vibram Ecostep outsole and Merrell’s TrailProtect padding at critical points, the Trail Glove 6 will be ready to go long after your feet are screaming for a break.

        Best Trail Runner For Sprints
        Saucony Endorphin Edge
        courtesy
        $225 AT SAUCONY

        • The lugs and outsole are grippy, while maintaining a minimal profile
        • The Prospect Quartz colorway is eye-catching and cool

        • The collar is a little scratchy on long runs
        • The cushioning could be a little softer
        • Weight: 8.5 ounces
        • Drop: 6mm
        • Cushion: Dynamic

        If you've ever just needed to go fast, and feel the wind in your hair and the ground flying by under your feet, then check out Saucony's Endorphin Edge. The agile trail runner is as fast as it is eye-catching, and is our top choice for when the need for speed hits.

        Our tester found that the Endorphin Edge strikes the ultimate balance between responsiveness, ground feel and cushioning, and the 4.5mm lugs dup deep into the soft, post-rain dirt of the trails outside her house. The shoe is ultra light at 8.5 ounces, and the carbon-fiber plate propelled our tester forward with more power than the shoes she tested that lacked that tech. She didn't love the collar of the shoe, especially compared to cushier models like the Hoka, but easily overlooked it with a nice pair of thick socks. If you're training for your next race and want a shoe that can go fast and look good doing it, the Endorphin Edge may just be your best bet.

        saucony endorphin edge
        Hayley Helms
        Best for Training
        Brooks Caldera 6
        $150 AT BROOKS RUNNING

        • Supportive midsole makes miles fly by

        • May be too cushioned for minimalists
        • Weight: 9.8 ounces
        • Drop: 6mm
        • Cushion: Plush

        Like running on a cloud, the plush and supportive Caldera is best for casual trail runners looking to increase time on the trail. Although the cushioned DNA Loft v3 midsole can take some getting used to (especially if you're used to a more neutral or minimal feel), the payoff is well worth any adjustment period you may have. Our tester logged twice as many miles as she typically ran in other shoes, thanks to the combo of neutral support, low weight and lofty cushioning. Usually, on runs longer than four miles her left knee starts to seize up, but thanks to the plush and balanced cushioning in the Caldera, she not only maintained her pace, but got further down her favorite trails.

          Best Minimal Design
          Arc'teryx Norvan LD 3 Shoe
          Courtesy
          $165 AT ARC'TERYX

          • Everything you need, nothing you don't
          • Grippy and stable

          • Runs large, consider sizing down
          • Arch may bother flat feet
          • Weight: 9.4 ounces
          • Drop: 6mm
          • Cushion: Balanced

          If you're looking for a lightweight long-distance trail runner, you should buy these. Hell, even if you just run short distances, you should buy these. Our tester found that the Norvans provide plenty of protection around the ankles and toes in case you encounter some loose rocks, but honestly, are probably worth it on the fit alone. Also, not for nothing, they're pretty reasonably priced at $165, especially compared to some of the other shoes we've been testing lately. If any brand in the outdoors is synonymous with minimalism and quality, it's Arc'teryx, and our tester found that this shoe continues to hold that torch aloft.

          arc'teryx
          Hayley Helms
          Best For Narrow Ankles
          Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 Trail Running Shoes
          Now 30% off
          $98 AT ADIDAS

          • Stiff and stable, these shoes handle obstacles with ease

          • Narrow ankle can cause some discomfort
          • Weight: 11.2 ounces
          • Drop: 8mm
          • Cushion: Balanced

          The Agravic Flow 2 was developed with help from professional ultrarunner Abby Hall, and her input helped bring this stiff, nimble trail runner to life. Built with Adidas's pro-moderator technology and a Lightstrike EVA foam midsole, the Agravic Flow 2 provides runners with stability and comfort on all types of terrain over longer distances. The Continental outsole gives it outstanding grip in variable conditions, while the breathable Gore-Tex membrane seals out wet conditions. Made with 50 percent recycled materials and featuring an engineered mesh upper with mudguard and suede tongue, Adidas Terrex says its new shoe is built to go the distance, and our tester agreed.

          When running in her pair, our tester noticed the ankle is a bit snug — after five miles it started to become a hot spot and was a point of irritation on longer runs. If you have a wide ankle, consider another trail runner.

            Best All-Day Trail Runner
            Altra Lone Peak 7
            courtesy
            $150 AT REI

            • Roomy toe box prioritizes foot health

            • Lacing system requires some practice
            • Weight: 10 ounces
            • Stack: 25 mm
            • Cushion: Moderate

            The latest version of the Lone Peak sees updates in fit and performance. With a customizable lacing system, grippy outsole and canted lugs, and a weight of just over 10 ounces, this is the trail shoe for all-day adventures. After running in the updated LP 7 for a month, our tester walked away impressed with the shoe's mixture of performance and comfort. It's certainly not the most cushioned shoe on the market, but she likens it to the midpoint between barefoot running and ultra-high cushioning. If you're looking for a transitional shoe that can perform on the trail, promote toe splay and get you one step closer to true barefoot running, this shoe is one to bet on.

            The Types of Running Shoes You Should Know
            motivation fuels the human engine
            pixdeluxeGetty Images

            Learn more about the different running shoe styles to get the most out of every stride.

            LEARN MORE

            Best Trail Runners For Race Day
            Hoka Tecton X
            Now 20% off
            $160 AT HOKA.COM

            • Best kicks for race day
            • The outsole and lugs are some of the best on this list

            • Beginners may want a more cushioned, supportive shoe
            • Can promote knee pain if you've got sensitive knees
            • Weight: 6.9 ounces
            • Drop: 5mm
            • Cushion: Responsive

            No stranger to comfort on the trail (and the road), the parallel carbon fiber plates in Hoka's female-specific trail runner bring a sense of explosive power, combined with its reputation-building comfort, to every step. The Tecton X — named for the earth's tectonic plates — is built for speed and stability, pivoting easily between obstacles on the trail. The Vibram Megagrip with Litebase outsole provides excellent traction and reliable braking, while the single-layer jacquard engineered mesh hugs the foot and maximizes breathability. Of all the shoes our tester wore on the trail, these were her go-to race pair.

              hoka tecton x
              Scott Seiver
              BEST SHOE FOR HEEL STRIKERS
              Brooks Cascadia 16
              $130 AT BROOKS RUNNING

              • Supportive and cushioned heel
              • Rock plate protects well against obstacles

              • Not for racers
              • Weight: 10.5 ounces
              • Drop: 8 mm
              • Cushion: Plush

              The sixteenth edition of the Cascadia holds up Brooks’s strong trail tradition — it's a smoother, lighter version of the shoe we've come to know and love. The new midsole and outsole construction let the shoe essentially mold to the ground while still protecting from trail obstacles. Prior to this version, our tester felt that Brooks was prioritizing comfort over performance; the Cascadia 16 sees a return to high octane power and tank-like construction, and is a welcome iteration on the classic. The responsive midsole and burly rockplate form an ideal duo in this updated trail runner, making it one of our favorites (and still most comfortable) on the list.

                Toughest Trail Runner for Women
                La Sportiva
                La Sportiva Jackal II Trail-Running Shoes
                courtesy
                $165 AT REI

                • The laces have a robust handfeel and also cinch down nicely
                • Tongue lies flush and still manages to integrate padding

                • These run large - if your foot is true to size wear a thick sock, and if your foot runs small, consider sizing down
                • Fit isn't as precise as other models
                • Weight: 1 pound, 1.2 ounces
                • Drop: 7 mm
                • Cushion: Maximum cushion

                La Sportiva is no stranger to crafting a high-octane shoe, and the Jackall II is no different than the rest of the brand's lineup. From the first time lacing these bad boys up, our tester was struck by the comfort and bombproof construction of the shoe. The laces are thick enough to tie barehanded or with gloves on in cooler conditions, but strong enough to cinch down for a secure and unmoving fit. The upper is made with no-sew, thermo-adhesive TPU reinforcements, which minimize itchy seams and provide protection from rocks and obstacles on the trail. Although these ran large on our tester (she could easily have sized a half size down) after her mid-to-long range runs, the extra room helped accommodate any swelling she experienced. If you're racing technical trails or simply want a shoe that can stand up to plenty of abuse and use, our tester says this is the shoe to pick. If you can try one on first though, we'd highly recommend it.

                la sportiva
                Hayley Helms
                Most Stylish Trail Runner
                The North Face Flight Vectiv
                $199 AT THE NORTH FACE

                • Eye-catching and performance-oriented

                • Higher price point can be prohibitive
                • Weight: 10.05 ounces
                • Offset: 6 mm
                • Cushion: Moderate

                We've written about the Flight Vectiv before, and it's plain to see why we can't stop: the innovative introduction of carbon into a trail shoe has propelled the footwear game forward in a big way. TNF's Flight Vectiv has a stable, balanced feel underfoot thanks to responsive cushioning, and the 3D carbon-fiber plate was designed to maximize energy return on the trail. Apart from the shoe's technical accolades, it also boasts the clean and style-forward aesthetic The North Face is known for.

                Our tester took his pair out on the trail for a total of a little over 100 kilometers, and found that the Flight Vectiv is "a lot more shoe than it appears to be". It might be too much shoe — or rather, too little — for sub-elite trail runners, but minimalists might find it fits their needs just right. And the rest of the Vectiv line is there to suit the needs of those who want a bit more.

                Read our full review of the Flight Vectiv here.

                  Best Long-Distance Shoe
                  New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro 6
                  $140 AT NEW BALANCE

                  • Comfortable on longer trails

                  • A little on the heavy side
                  • Weight: 12 ounces
                  • Offset: 8 mm
                  • Cushion: Plush

                  New Balance says its shoe provides a soft landing on rough terrain, and with tech specs like a new foam midsole, Vibram outsole and TPU threads woven into the upper, we'd have to agree. Our tester found that they're on the heavier side by a few ounces (especially compared to the Hokas and Sauconys on this list) but make up for the extra weight with superior comfort. Ultimately, our tester found that the Fresh Foam Hierro 6 is the balance between a cushiony daily runner and highly-capable trail shoe, with a snug and breathable fit that makes it hard to take them off, even when you've finished your run.

                    Most Innovative Trail Runner
                    Norda 001 - M
                    $285 AT NORDARUN.COM

                    • Cool and under the radar boutique runner
                    • Premium materials and construction

                    • Often sold out
                    • Weight: 8.71 ounces
                    • Drop: 5 mm
                    • Cushion: Plush

                    You may not recognize the name Norda yet, but don't be surprised if you start to see it with the same frequency as Nike, New Balance and Reebok. The relative newcomer's 001 shoe is an impressive feat: it mixes innovative materials like Bio-Dyneema and recycled polyester with industry stalwarts like Vibram to deliver a trail runner that is light, abrasion-resistant and performance-oriented. The shoe is designed to provide the highest energy return possible while prioritizing sustainability. If you're looking for a mix of form and function that's a little more unique than the average runner, try these on for size.

                    Our tester's first run in the 001 was on slushy city sidewalks after a snowstorm — not necessarily a trail, but definitely rife with its own obstacles. The traction on the 001 was unparalled, and the uppers are one of the best he's tried. He also appreciated the seamless construction and wide toe box, both of which provided enhanced comfort on his runs.

                    Read our full feature on the Norda Run 001 here.

                      MORE RUNNING GEAR
                      trail running
                      Scott Seiver
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      More From Running
                      Hoka Just Launched a Revamped Clifton 9
                      Cold Weather Running Gear to Keep the Chill at Bay
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      What You Really Should Be Carrying In Your Gym Bag
                      How to Walk
                      The Best New Fitness Essentials of 2023 (So Far)
                      The Best Athletic Socks for Cozy, Stylish Training
                      Just How Maxed Out is the Brooks Hyperion Max?
                      Testing Tracksmith's First-Ever Running Shoe
                      Nobull's Reflection Collection Keeps Things Bright
                      Saucony Unveils the Endorphin Elite Running Shoe