Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Fans of HOKA know they can count on the brand for a performance-minded shoe every single time. The latest release in HOKA\u2019s lineup is the all-new Transport . Available for both men and women, the shoe was equipped with a suite of great features that will quickly make it your go-to sneaker for every commute. Ultimately designed with the city-dweller in mind, the Transport is a great option for walking, biking or hiking. So read on to discover what makes this reliable silhouette one of our favorite new releases. The Backstory HOKA: Empowering Every Movement, Every Day The HOKA team knows that the right shoes can truly empower every journey. Whether you\u2019re running, walking or just plain exploring, HOKA wants to help fans move beyond performance. The brand is committed to helping fans find themselves \u2013 or lose themselves \u2013 along the way. Their lineup offers a shoe for everyone from professional athletes to neighborhood walkers. Rooted in optimism, the new Transport allows fans to move from urban to natural environments without a second thought. So get ready to lace up and hit the trail, road or mountain top \u2013 this shoe is there to help you make it through every adventure. The Gist The Transport Is Ready to Go With You Everywhere Designed for peak performance \u2013 no matter the terrain \u2013 the Transport is a comfortable, lightweight shoe for all. Its upper utilizes a convenient quick-toggle lacing system that makes sliding the shoe on and off super easy. It\u2019s also encompassed with 360\u00b0 reflectivity for peak visibility so that you can wear it all day and all night. Designed with a Cordura abrasion-resistant textile, the Transport was made to deliver enhanced protection against scuffs, so you don\u2019t have to worry about brushing against rocky paths or branches. Meanwhile, thanks to the Vibram Ecostep natural rubber outsole, you\u2019ll be able to tackle gravel or other tough terrains with ease. Couple this with the compression-molded EVA midsole (made with 30 percent sugarcane), and you\u2019re looking at a more comfortable and sustainable everyday shoe. Our POV The Transport Is A Great Option for Walking, Biking and Hiking Decidedly commuter-friendly and designed with your comfort in mind, the Transport is the kind of shoe you can wear to work and keep laced right up when you head out to your favorite trail after a long day. It\u2019s a versatile shoe made for those who keep comfort top of mind, and with both men\u2019s and women\u2019s styles now available, it\u2019s a no-brainer for every power walker. Plus, thanks to HOKA\u2019s thoughtful materials, the Transport offers fans a sustainable walking shoe they can count on for every trek to come. It\u2019s equipped to offer fans the rugged performance they\u2019ll need on loose gravel, hard-packed streets or other rocky terrains, but you\u2019ll probably also find yourself reaching for it on your easiest rest days too. Price: $140 SHOP NOW