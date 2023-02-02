Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

What makes the HOKA Transport worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
talking points man walking wearing hoka city transport sneaker

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

Fans of HOKA know they can count on the brand for a performance-minded shoe every single time. The latest release in HOKA’s lineup is the all-new Transport. Available for both men and women, the shoe was equipped with a suite of great features that will quickly make it your go-to sneaker for every commute.

Ultimately designed with the city-dweller in mind, the Transport is a great option for walking, biking or hiking. So read on to discover what makes this reliable silhouette one of our favorite new releases.

hoka city transport sneaker
HOKA

The Backstory

HOKA: Empowering Every Movement, Every Day

The HOKA team knows that the right shoes can truly empower every journey. Whether you’re running, walking or just plain exploring, HOKA wants to help fans move beyond performance.

The brand is committed to helping fans find themselves – or lose themselves – along the way. Their lineup offers a shoe for everyone from professional athletes to neighborhood walkers. Rooted in optimism, the new Transport allows fans to move from urban to natural environments without a second thought. So get ready to lace up and hit the trail, road or mountain top – this shoe is there to help you make it through every adventure.

The Gist

The Transport Is Ready to Go With You Everywhere

Designed for peak performance – no matter the terrain – the Transport is a comfortable, lightweight shoe for all. Its upper utilizes a convenient quick-toggle lacing system that makes sliding the shoe on and off super easy. It’s also encompassed with 360° reflectivity for peak visibility so that you can wear it all day and all night.

Designed with a Cordura abrasion-resistant textile, the Transport was made to deliver enhanced protection against scuffs, so you don’t have to worry about brushing against rocky paths or branches. Meanwhile, thanks to the Vibram Ecostep natural rubber outsole, you’ll be able to tackle gravel or other tough terrains with ease. Couple this with the compression-molded EVA midsole (made with 30 percent sugarcane), and you’re looking at a more comfortable and sustainable everyday shoe.

man wearing hoka transport sneaker
HOKA

Our POV

The Transport Is A Great Option for Walking, Biking and Hiking

Decidedly commuter-friendly and designed with your comfort in mind, the Transport is the kind of shoe you can wear to work and keep laced right up when you head out to your favorite trail after a long day. It’s a versatile shoe made for those who keep comfort top of mind, and with both men’s and women’s styles now available, it’s a no-brainer for every power walker.

Plus, thanks to HOKA’s thoughtful materials, the Transport offers fans a sustainable walking shoe they can count on for every trek to come. It’s equipped to offer fans the rugged performance they’ll need on loose gravel, hard-packed streets or other rocky terrains, but you’ll probably also find yourself reaching for it on your easiest rest days too.

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

