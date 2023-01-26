It's no secret that Nobull's no stranger to bright and vibrant footwear. The brand's lineup of Trainers, Runners and more have always had a plethora of hues and patterns ready to take your ensemble up a notch or two. Yet, all those flashy colors can do little to keep your silhouette visible when working out into the evening hours.

That is, until now.

Boasting full upper treatments providing ample visibility, the all-new Reflection Collection can help you push forward through training, even when the lights turn off. This hi-vis lineup can be great for staying safe when out for a late-night jog or outdoor training session, allowing passing cars and patrons to clearly make out your profile. Here's what's included across this all-new stable that's sure to brighten even the blandest workout wardrobe.

The Reflection Collection Flips the Switch Across Multiple Nobull Runners

Naturally, extra visibility is more useful when it comes to running disciplines, so it's nice to see Nobull including both its Runner and Runner+ designs in this collection.

The Knit and Mesh Reflective Runners boast impeccable breathability, while the Ripstop Reflective Runner features built-in lateral and medial support for secure multidirectional movement. All three Runner profiles also showcase an impressive outsole lug pattern designed for both indoor and outdoor traction. The Runner+, on the other hand, delivers a seamless one-piece engineered mesh upper along with a Pebax foam midsole for comfortable strides well into the night.

The Kit Also Unveils Nobull's New Ripstop Trainer Silhouette

It wouldn't be Nobull without tending to in-gym workouts, too. While we're less certain this reflective treatment will really serve a performance benefit for non-running scenarios, it's still unique and worthwhile gym shoe thanks to the brand's trusted outsole pattern, sturdy midsole and secure lockdown (plus, think of the social clout you'll get with shiny sneakers).

The main feature of note, however, is that the Reflection Collection marks the first installment of a Nobull Trainer with the brand's aforementioned Ripstop upper. This lightweight, durable construction can be great for those agility-focused sessions, providing the same perks only previously available across the Runner silhouette.

Where to Buy the Nobull Reflection Collection

Starting today, the Reflection Collection is available online with prices ranging from $139–$189. To give the extra visibility a solid foundation, all available styles employ a dark grey colorway. See your training in a new light with these all-new training kicks that reimagine what it means to be vibrant.



Courtesy Nobull Reflective Ripstop Trainer nobullproject.com $139.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Nobull Reflective Mesh Runner nobullproject.com $149.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Nobull Reflective Ripstop Runner nobullproject.com $149.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Nobull Reflective Knit Runner nobullproject.com $169.00 SHOP NOW