Slowly and surely, has been making a name for itself in the footwear realm. Yet despite the brand's movement into performance-laden cleats, gym shoes and daily trainers, there's been one facet of the sneaker world that's been left untouched: race-ready super shoes.

Today's marathon running shoe market is riddled with plenty of high-octane, lightweight, carbon-plated profiles designed to give athletes the support, spring and comfort needed to pace through their 26.2s. It seems every brand has their own rendition of the super shoe formula; now, though, Under Armour has (finally) joined the crowd with its latest release, the Flow Velociti Elite.

After developing the lightweight marathon shoe and conducting tests with the brand's running team, the Flow Velociti Elite is set for its global release, beginning April 13. Key components across the build include a rubberless cushioning and sole system for heightened ground feel, a full-length carbon-fiber plate for snappy energy return and a breathable WARP 2.0 upper for boosted comfort for miles 1, 14, 26 and beyond.

While the measurables sound plenty ready for the starting line — and the idea of Under Armour finally releasing a carbon-plated silhouette is enticing — could it be that the brand is simply too late to the party? To see if these new marathon runners had a chance at the leader's position, I laced up the Flow Velociti Elites across multiple workouts. Having ran in a handful of carbon-plated runners before, I took to both the track and roadways to get a grasp of what this new silhouette could deliver. I mixed up my training across various paces and distances, highlighting where I felt these kicks shined brightest.

If you're in the market for a new pair of race day shoes, here's what you can expect from the latest super sneakers.

Under Armour

What's Good About the Under Armour Flow Velociti Elite?

The carbon plate and foam construction boost underfoot stability.

In some marathon shoes, you get a sense of imbalance, due to the oblong geometry of the midsole and rigid nature of the carbon plate. These factors are typically rendered out once you reach the shoe’s optimal pace, but getting to that speed can be a bit of a chore. Thankfully, though, I never experienced that instability in the Flow Velociti Elites, thanks to the more subtle nature of the carbon plate, as well as the less aggressive geometry of the dual-density foam midsole. Each landing felt secure, and I had no uneasiness once my mileage began to tally up (and my form began to compromise).

Additionally, the boosted stability underfoot in these Under Armour racers gave me added confidence when turning corners along my routes. With more aggressive racers, I’d often take a more cautious approach with my strides in an effort to work with the rigid carbon plate and midsole geometry. The more flexible plate in the Flow Velociti Elites, however, moved effortlessly through the changing approach angles, allowing me to keep my pace and power through twists and turns both on the road and on the track.

Under Armour

The WARP 2.0 upper is a nice blend of lockdown and comfort.

To create that performance-ready connection between your frame and sneakers, you want an upper construction that provides excellent lockdown and security. Unfortunately, however, this can create more tension across the top of your foot and toes than wanted, leading to some discomfort that reaffirms the notion that marathon shoes are for race days only.

Thanks to the thin WARP 2.0 mesh upper, this discomfort is completely nonexistent in the Flow Velociti Elites. The structured overlay pattern does a nice job of securing you to the footbed, yet the lacing system and perforated tongue eliminate that stress across the top. I also appreciated the roomier toe box, which allowed for better splaying on takeoffs as well as a cozier experience when simply walking to the starting line or slowing down post-run.

During my runs, I also enjoyed how the upper virtually disappeared from thought thanks to its lightweight construction. The mesh provides excellent breathability and there were no instances of chafing or rubbing. The best, most efficient features of any shoe are the ones you never think of, and after running in these Under Armour silhouettes for a while, you’re sure to forget about the upper, too (in a good way).

Ben Emminger

What's Not Ideal About the Under Armour Flow Velociti Elite?

The carbon plate is not the snappiest out there.

As is the case with most marathon shoes, I felt the Flow Velociti Elites performed at their best during speedier paces. This is where the carbon plate makes itself best known, but even still, I didn’t feel like it gave the same forward snap other sneakers are capable of. While the flexibility and more subtle nature of the plate did an excellent job in terms of stability, the energy return aspect left me wanting a little more, especially when you compare it to other high-octane silhouettes like the . There is a noticeable responsiveness to this profile, but it’s by no means the springiest I’ve ran in.

Ben Emminger

I could see this lack of energy causing issues in the later miles of races, where you want that extra boost to keep your pace moving forward toward the finish line. These mile-20-and-beyond instances are also where you’re likely to need the most help from your gear, and in these Under Armour kicks, you may feel a bit underpowered. Still, though, I think these could have enough snap for shorter races where you’re putting less stress on your body. Think drag car, not stock car.

There's a heightened firmness that may be uncomfortable over longer distances.

The dual-density nature of the Pebax and Flow foam midsole does create a comfortable ride, but admittedly, these runners are more firm than other race day silhouettes. Naturally, you expect some rigidity underfoot with the presence of a carbon plate, but oftentimes brands will pair this with some more plush foam featured in the build to make those extended miles more bearable. Across multiple long-distance runs in the Flow Velociti Elite, I didn’t feel this coziness show up, leading to some discomfort at the end of my routes.

The firmness experienced wasn’t a major issue, as I typically prefer a more structured shoe, but I do think there is room for improvement in terms of the foam quality. It doesn’t need much, but just enough support to make those last few miles a more approachable endeavor. Again, I don’t foresee many athletes having these issues at shorter race distances, so feel free to tackle anything below a half marathon without much worry.

Under Armour

Under Armour Flow Velociti Elite: The Verdict

Anytime a brand does something for the first time, there’s sure to be a few hiccups. In terms of performance, I think the Flow Velociti Elites definitely live up to that “racer” moniker … just not the race they’re intended for. Because of the less energetic plate and firmer ride, I don’t foresee these replacing my go-to marathon shoes. However, there’s plenty of efficiency and promise for these kicks at shorter distances, making them excellent options for 5ks, 10ks and half-marathons. I also love the stable nature of these sneakers and would gladly lace up in them for racecourses featuring an abundance of twists and turns.



There’s always room for innovation with future releases, so that firmness could easily be revised to fit Under Armour's marathon intentions. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, these are very solid options for any competition under 26 miles.