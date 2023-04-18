How to Use a TENS Unit

For those wanting a non-invasive approach to post-workout recovery, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, or TENS, can be an excellent option. A small head unit sends small electrical impulses to well-placed electrode pads across your target ache in an effort to help block pain receptors and encourage the production of endorphins, the body's natural pain pill.

But you don't need to schedule an appointment with your local chiropractor or physical therapist to take part in this relieving shock therapy — there's an abundance of worthwhile at-home profiles perfect for the job. But while using a TENS unit may seem intuitive, there are some steps and precautions you need to take prior to use. We're talking about sending jolts of electricity into your body, after all.

From where you place your electrode pads, to proper actions pre-, mid- and post-treatment, there are a number of notes worth remembering before signing up for a TENS unit experience. Before diving into these key steps and factors, though, it can be helpful to understand just what a TENS unit can do, and why they can be a worthwhile investment (and worth the extra precautions).

Is TENS safe?

While voluntarily shocking yourself might seem like a painful, unsafe endeavor, treating aches and pains with TENS treatment is generally considered effective and safe. Still, there are some precautions to take.

For one, don't overextend the impulse intensity past your body's threshold. If treatment becomes uncomfortable, then you could overstimulate the skin and musculature, leading to potential burns and skin irritation. Additionally, some areas on your body should be avoided (detailed below).

Lastly, those that are pregnant, have heart problems or utilize an implanted medical device like a pacemaker or infusion pump should forgo this recovery modality. Naturally, if you are curious or wary of how your body will react to TENS, it's always recommended to consult your physician before treatment.

What can TENS units be used for?

TENS units can be an excellent recovery tool for athletes looking to absolve any lingering aches or pains developed through training. For more intense injuries, TENS units can also be a worthwhile device in rehabilitative journeys, thanks to their ability to help block pain receptors. This is why TENS units are so prominent in most chiropractic and physical therapy institutions.

In addition to post-workout recovery and injury relief, TENS units may also help alleviate pains associated with the following conditions (among others) when used with the proper settings and intensities:

Pre-Treatment Tips

Before you even get to the electrical impulses, there are a few steps you can take to help ensure treatment goes as smoothly as possible. For one, you want to make sure the targeted muscle area is free of dirt and grime, so a quick rinse with soap and water is always a good idea. Dry the area properly and ensure there's no moisture remaining before you place your electrode pads.

In addition to starting with a clean treatment surface, you can also help your impulses by placing a small dab of under each pad. While not absolutely necessary, this small dab can help the electrical pulses reach your nerve endings more efficiently, resulting in a more effective transfer of energy throughout the session.

Javier Sánchez / 500px Getty Images

Where to Place the Electrode Pads

Identifying where to place your electrode pads for proper treatment may feel like a difficult task, but in reality, locating the proper spot is rather simple. For example, if you're looking to treat your quadriceps, feel along the muscle group with your finger to find where the pain and aching is most present. This is where you should ultimately place one of the pads. Place the remaining pad or pads around this centralized pain point with roughly one inch of space between each electrode. Do not overlap the pads, as this can throw off the completed circuit and diminish one pad while the other becomes too strong. Additionally, it's always recommended to place electrode pads across your skin while the TENS unit is turned off.

Areas to Avoid

Of course, there are some areas along the body that are best left for less shocking disciplines. For one, avoid placing electrode pads on the head, neck and spine. Additionally, while there's plenty of relief to be felt around your joints through TENS treatment, it's not best practice to place electrode pads directly across these hinges. The electrical impulses won't work as efficiently if trying to travel through bone rather than muscle. Additionally, the harsher angles and more rigid structure of these areas can make it harder for the tacky pads to retain their placement throughout the session.

Other areas to avoid covering with electrode pads during TENS treatment include:

The front and sides of your neck

Mouth

Eyes

Chest and upper back (simultaneously)

Irritated, infected or broken skin

Varicose veins

Muscle areas that are numb to the touch

leezsnow Getty Images

Setting Up for Treatment

Now that you have your targeted area clean and know where not to place your electrode pads, it's time to get your recovery session kicked off.

With the TENS unit turned off, place your electrode pads in their appropriate spots across a clean swath of skin. Place a dab of electrode gel under each pad for heightened connection, if desired.

Connect the electrode pads to the main unit via Bluetooth or electrode wires.

Turn on the main unit and choose the desired mode of treatment, as well as your session's duration.

Toggle the electrical impulse intensity until you feel a slight twinge in the targeted area. The sensation should be present yet still comfortable enough to not interfere with normal activities.

Allow the unit to run for its allotted time.

While receiving TENS treatment, you don't need to lie prone to reap the most effective results. You're still capable of completing household chores or less intense activities throughout the TENS unit's runtime. With that said, though, you want to make sure your electrode pads have enough slack in their wires or remain wirelessly connected to the unit, so it may be best to simply sit and relax for the given session. Be sure to experiment with your device's limits and how much you can accomplish while reaping the benefits of this treatment modality.

What to Do Post-TENS Treatment

Once your session has ended, make sure to power down your device per the brand's instructions. This can be as simple as toggling the on/off switch, or more involved by placing certain settings back to zero before termination.

After your pads and unit are turned off, unclip the electrode wires from both the pads and the unit itself. Wrap them neatly and store them properly to eliminate any tangled messes you may find when you go to use your TENS unit again. Next, you'll want to carefully peel the electrode pads off your skin and place them on their original packaging sleeve to help preserve their tackiness. If you don't have the original sleeve, you can substitute with a swatch of wax paper. These pads may be warm to the touch after having electric impulses passed through them for extended minutes, so be sure to let them return to room temperature before storing them away in a confined space.

Finally, to ensure your TENS unit is properly powered for your next scheduled session, it's always helpful to throw your main unit on charge after a completed treatment.

While it may seem like a lot to remember for such a compact device, this process for TENS treatment can become intuitive rather quickly. Be sure to remember these tips and guidelines, and watch as TENS becomes the jolt of relief your recovery routine never knew it needed.