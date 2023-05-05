It’s the Perfect Time to Explore the adidas Five Ten Collection

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

For those unfamiliar, the Five Ten collection is where adidas drops a wide range of summer trail-ready gear. With everything from prime mountain biking shoes to great climbing shoes, you’ll be able to find something for every summer adventure.

Plus, for a limited time, fans can score 20 percent off the entire collection. The sale stretches a rare, one-week period — so make sure to act fast.

The Backstory

adidas Five Ten: Where Gearheads Go to Shop

Over a decade ago, adidas and Five Ten officially joined forces. Five Ten — once described as ‘the brand of the brave’ — was born out of a desire to create high-friction, performance footwear.

After the brands teamed up, they were able to tap adidas’ proprietary technology to further elevate some of Five Ten’s favorite silhouettes. The result? A new collection of premier mountain biking, climbing and trail-ready shoes that feature the stickiest rubber and latest material innovations on the market.

The Gist

Who Is the Five Ten Collection Made For?

Anyone who loves pushing the pedal to the metal, or simply exploring all this earth has to offer, will find something great in the Five Ten line. In recent years, premier athletes from around the world have come together to test and optimize some of the best products from the collection. Everyone from free soloists to professional mountain bikers have won great honors wearing Five Ten, and now, so can you.

With everything from mountain biking shoes to children’s styles, there’s a sturdy mountain biking shoe for everyone. Prefer BOA lacing? adidas has you covered with the Kestrel BOA. Looking for a weather-proofed trail rider? Shop the Five Ten Trailcross GORE-TEX Mountain Biking Shoes today.

Climbers will also find a wide range of products perfect for bouldering, free soloing or tackling a new route. The brand offers top-of-the-line competition models, as well as great climbing shoes for beginners, all under the same Five Ten name.

Our POV

The Five Ten Collection Is On Sale for a Limited Time

During Five Ten Week — May 5 – May 10 (i.e. 05/10) — fans can shop the entire collection at 20 percent off, a fleeting opportunity to bring home some killer new styles at a deep discount.

So whether you’re looking to level up your kit or tackle your very first trail, make sure to shop the collection this week. It’s the best time to experiment with a new shoe for your preferred sport, and to discover how the right piece of gear can elevate your game. So explore the collection today to find how each model has been optimized for a preferred fit, terrain or route — because trust us, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

