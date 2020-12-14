Apple Fitness+ Is Here, But How Does It Stack Up to the Competition?

Apple Fitness+

Pros: The subscription will offer 10 different types of trainer-led workouts, including strength, HIIT, yoga, cycling and treadmill modalities, with many routines requiring nothing more than dumbbells or simple bodyweight. Apple Music will be integrated, and you’ll be able to see key stats like heart rate and calories burned. You’ll get realtime feedback and guidance, as well as a data summary at the end of every workout.

Cons: It's super Apple-centric. To use Fitness+ on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Cost: $10 per month or $80 per year; included with the premium version of the Apple One bundle, which costs $30 per month

