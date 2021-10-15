Cozy vibes and functionality? Name a better duo, I'll wait. If you thought that you had to make the (very difficult) choice between your favorite comfortable, low-fi hoodie or your technical, more robust, less cozy fall/winter jacket, think again. In the wake of a very challenging 18 months, where stay at home became the new going out and the lines quickly blurred between what is suitable for everyday wear and what's relegated to the house, brands have introduced outerwear and athletic apparel that straddles the line between everyday and high-octane.

Among all that, we noticed the rise of the technical hoodie: a combination of your softest pull-over or zip-up, enhanced with technical features like moisture-wicking elements, waterproofing treatments and advanced insulation.

Check out these five picks from Fall '21, and hop on this trend fast; we predict it's here to stay.