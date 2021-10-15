Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
One Unexpected Fall 2021 Trend on Our Radar: Technical Hoodies
Classic style, meet technical components.
Cozy vibes and functionality? Name a better duo, I'll wait. If you thought that you had to make the (very difficult) choice between your favorite comfortable, low-fi hoodie or your technical, more robust, less cozy fall/winter jacket, think again. In the wake of a very challenging 18 months, where stay at home became the new going out and the lines quickly blurred between what is suitable for everyday wear and what's relegated to the house, brands have introduced outerwear and athletic apparel that straddles the line between everyday and high-octane.
Among all that, we noticed the rise of the technical hoodie: a combination of your softest pull-over or zip-up, enhanced with technical features like moisture-wicking elements, waterproofing treatments and advanced insulation.
Check out these five picks from Fall '21, and hop on this trend fast; we predict it's here to stay.
The only full-zip to make the list, Iffley Road's Richmond hoodie features a waterproof and windproof triple-layer softshell that protects from the elements, as well as four-way stretch fabric and an adjustable, lined hood for flexibility of movement and feel. Add in elasticated cuffs and hems and under-arm venting, and you've got one hell of a hoodie.
This midweight performance hoodie is soft, stretchy and quick drying. A mix of polyester and elastane maximize stretch, and moisture wicking and quick drying properties keep you comfortable whether you're on your morning run, or running around town. The reflective logo on the right sleeve is ideal for low light conditions.
Arguably the most advanced hoodie here, the C41 is named after Space Launch Complex 41, and created in collaboration with former NASA astronaut Fred Gregory. Each of the 650 limited-edition hoodies comes with a signed certificate of authenticity by Gregory, as well as modular Solarcore insulation inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts. In other words, this hoodie is out of this world.
Reebok just announced the release of its Thermowarm-Graphene apparel collection, the first commercially-priced use of graphene in sportswear. The Cotton Fleece Hoodie utilizes the Thermowarm-Grapehene print tech zones, which help retain between 8% and 15% more heat compared to unprinted zones, and pairs it with a relaxed fit and kangaroo pocket meant for chilly hands.
Refreshed for Fall 21 with Alo's newest colorway, Varsity Cardinal, the Idol Hooded Runner is a great option for anyone looking for slick style that will withstand workouts. The hoodie uses Alo's high-tech performance fabric that’s comfortable, breathable and lightweight, and employs small side slits for extra ventilation. The slim fit keeps things modern, without restricting movement.