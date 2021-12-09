Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here's How to Use It Before Time Runs Out
Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, and some policies allow for it to be spent until March 15.
If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have access to a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are mostly on a “use it or lose it” basis though. While the standard expiration date is December 31, some policies allow for a two-and-a-half-month grace period or to even let you roll $500 into the next year. If you have a flexible policy like this, that means your leftover FSA money could expire on March 15 — it's important to check your policy and with your employer to determine if this is the case.
If you do have money left over (and FSA Store has said that more than $400 million is forfeited each year in FSA funds) here are some of FSA-eligible items you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well. Just make sure to check eligibility beforehand, as some FSA plans have restrictions regarding how you can use the money in your account. However, most (if not all) of these items should qualify as eligible across the board. If you're still not happy, you can also check Amazon's FSA store for thousands of eligible items.
Your sexual health is a part of your overall health. And that means you can get treatments for a number of issues, including both erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. Hims offers affordable treatments for both (and a bevy of other issues), and your FSA will cover those costs — even when they're already quite low.
Not all skincare products are FSA-eligible, but some are — like this medicated treatment from Neutrogena. This can be a little tricky to decipher, but some online shops (like Amazon) will let you search for specific products (like this one) that qualify for FSA. Just make sure you do your research before buying.
While, at first glance, these might seem like one of the odder FSA-compliant things you can buy, it actually makes a lot of sense. Glasses, especially prescription ones, only work so long as you can see out of them. That means you'll want to keep them clean, and there are few ways better to manage that than with these Zeiss wipes.
Seeing as how it's a preventative measure toward helping you avoid future health issues, like skin cancer, sunscreen is FSA-eligible. It helps, too, that these ones (one for your body and another for your face) are vegan, reef-safe and water-resistant.
Yes, condoms are FSA-eligible as they can help stop the transmission and, therefore, the spread of STIs. Furthermore, if you're sexually active you should absolutely be utilizing them.
Obviously, first-aid items typically qualify for FSA spending, but did you know that on-the-go kits, like those made by MyMedic, also qualify? They do! Not only that, but MyMedic will even send an itemized receipt to your insurer as proof. That makes this a must-have for adventurous, outdoorsy folks.
A thermometer is a great thing to have on hand in general, not to mention when we're in a pandemic that requires constant health monitoring. And this one is a lot more hygienic than, say, the oral or rectal varieties, as it requires no physical contact. It's also super easy to use and a great way to spend your FSA leftovers.
Just like prescription glasses, contact lenses are also FSA-eligible, as they certainly fall under the health/pharmaceutical umbrella. And while any qualify, we're fond of the Scout sub-brand from Warby Parker — the very contacts you see right here.
Smoking is a seriously dangerous habit that has virtually no upside, especially when compared to the many, many downsides (like cancer). If you're trying to kick the habit (and we highly suggest you do), you can get some FSA help by using your account to buy Nicorette gum to curb those cravings and get you on the right track.
Believe it or not, this DNA test is actually FSA-eligible, as it falls in the health-adjacent space and can give you a better understanding of your body's quirks. It might also help you better familiarize yourself with your family history and origins.
No, you can't go out and buy a pair of stylish sunglasses and pay for them with your FSA. However, if you need anything with prescription lenses, like Warby Parker's lineup of frames, then you can absolutely use your FSA money. Better still, you can also get contact lenses, which Warby Parker also offers, via the same process.
Just like prescription lenses, blue-light-blocking glasses are also considered FSA-friendly. That means, if you spend a lot of time sitting in front of a screen — either for work or in your personal life (we're looking at you, gamers) — it might be a good idea to pick up a pair. And Felix Gray makes some of the most stylish around.
Unfortunately, toothbrushes don't actually qualify for FSA payments. But there are some other oral care devices that do, like this light therapy system that can actually help improve the overall health of your gums and, therefore, your overall oral hygiene.
Ideal for folks that lean toward the athletic side of the spectrum and/or those with persistent muscle issues, a percussive massager is a quick, handy and relatively inexpensive way to manage cramping, soreness and other skeletomuscular injuries.