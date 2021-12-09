Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here's How to Use It Before Time Runs Out

If you have healthcare through your employer, you probably have access to a flexible spending account (or an FSA) that’s meant to be used for things like copays, prescriptions and other medical expenses. These accounts are mostly on a “use it or lose it” basis though. While the standard expiration date is December 31, some policies allow for a two-and-a-half-month grace period or to even let you roll $500 into the next year. If you have a flexible policy like this, that means your leftover FSA money could expire on March 15 — it's important to check your policy and with your employer to determine if this is the case.

If you do have money left over (and FSA Store has said that more than $400 million is forfeited each year in FSA funds) here are some of FSA-eligible items you can buy using your FSA, because hey, you might as well. Just make sure to check eligibility beforehand, as some FSA plans have restrictions regarding how you can use the money in your account. However, most (if not all) of these items should qualify as eligible across the board. If you're still not happy, you can also check Amazon's FSA store for thousands of eligible items.