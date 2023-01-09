Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser: What You Need to Know
4
Fellow Has a Brand-New Grinder Called the Opus
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Indoor Bikes Not from Peloton

Peloton has long stood as one of the most recognizable at-home fitness brands, but these indoor bikes definitely keep the race closer than you’d expect.

By , Ben Emminger and
wahoo fitness kickr bike simulator
Wahoo

The Peloton experience is one that has become a near benchmark in the work of at-home fitness and indoor cycling. But in the decade since Peloton took the workout world by storm, things have evolved. Brands have caught up to the connectivity experience and even enhanced training environments with improved hardware and other factors. Even Peloton itself has gone through some changes, forgoing its direct-to-consumer model and now offering the (still pretty good) equipment on other platforms.

It used to be that indoor bikes were designed to mirror outdoor cycling as closely as possible, but Peloton changed that. Indoor cycling has emerged as its own force, fully capable of delivering for a growing contingent of riders that see an indoor bike as something closer to a home gym than a way to get around town.

Perhaps you’re already an avid cyclist looking to stay in shape through the off-season or a novice rider hoping to log a few miles before taking a more public plunge into the world of interactive classes and leaderboards. Wherever you fall on the indoor bike spectrum, rest assured there’s now an option that’s ideal for you.

How to Choose an Indoor Bike

The bikes highlighted below span the indoor bike space from the most basic to the highest touch, the most realistic to the most futuristic. As a rider, knowing where you land in these areas will help you find the right fit for you.

If you’re looking for a home gym experience that will guide you through your workouts, bikes with robust apps and built-in screens are key. If you’re an avid rider looking for a way to augment or replace rides outside, consider the bike’s resistance range and type, as well as the equipment’s overall design. You can also opt for an indoor bike trainer, creating a perfect setup that utilizes your trusty outdoor ride without the need for preferable outdoor riding conditions.

Digital compatibility is also an important feature for indoor riders to consider. Many of today’s options offer syncing features to your favorite training apps or come equipped with virtual workouts and programs at the ready. Some models go beyond the saddle, offering accessories like dumbbells and rotating displays for added training possibilities as well.

Why Choose a Non-Peloton Indoor Bike

Peloton has almost become synonymous with indoor cycling. The innovation, the classes, the leaderboards. It's no wonder this cycling colossus has a white-knuckle grip on recognition. But the world of at-home bike options has expanded, leaving room for new brands – and household names looking to differentiate – to offer cycling enthusiasts a bevy of unique experiences.

Driven by improvements in technology and design, as well as a surge in adaptive classes hosted on platforms like Zwift, Peloton has serious contenders seeking to evolve or innovate on what a ride on a stationary bike can deliver.

Gear Patrol has covered Peloton extensively, in everything from comparison pieces to news about its expanding lineup of equipment. But what else is out there, and how does it compare? After researching different bikes from across the industry, we've landed on the following picks.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of four non peloton bikes
Gear Patrol

As a consumer, you don’t often get the opportunity to try before you buy. And in the world of expensive at-home gym equipment, getting it right the first time can save you a lot of time, money and aggravation. That’s why we did our best to replicate the experience of the typical end-user: Bikes were shipped and assembled, instructional booklets were scanned for pertinent information and riding commenced.

Testing was carried out over the course of multiple weeks, occasionally falling victim to the common culprits of a busy modern life. Still, however, we made note of all the benefits across a number of the selected picks, with everything from footprint size, app compatibility, similarities to on-road cycling and more taken into account.

BEST OVERALL INDOOR BIKE
Bowflex 22-Inch VeloCore Bike
Courtesy
$2,200 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Compatible with Peloton and Zwift apps for easier workout integration
  • Pedals with toe-clips and clipless options offer a closer feel to on-road cycling

  • Complex set up that can take away from training
  • A larger, heavier footprint limits where you store and house this fitness equipment option
  • Dimensions: 59.8" L x 24.1" W x 55.3" H
  • Console Size: 22”
  • Resistance Levels: 100
  • Max User Weight: 325 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (Multiple)

The VeloCore Bike may be Bowflex’s answer to the Peloton Bike+, but it feels like it’s playing in its own world. The adjustable touch screen isn’t just a way to engage with a rich offering of guided classes and customized workouts, it’s a portal to scads of digital rides across the globe: from the deserts of Utah, to the canals of Amsterdam and just about everywhere in-between. That’s all before adding in the lean function that gives this indoor bike its moniker. In a snap, the VeloCore becomes an interactive platform that allows you to lean left and right of center, engaging your core muscles for a surprisingly intense workout. And, if you tire of the gut-busting guided session and scenic rides, we really appreciated how simple it was to log into the top streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max — to binge our favorite shows.

BEST UPGRADE INDOOR BIKE
Wahoo Fitness KICKR BIKE Simulator
Courtesy
$4,000 AT BACKCOUNTRY

  • Users can swap in their own handlebars and seat
  • Bluetooth connections to Garmin, Suunto, Zwift, Strava and other popular apps

  • Price is significantly higher than Peloton’s flagship Bike+
  • No built-in screen
  • Dimensions: 48" L x 30" W
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: Up to 2,500 watts
  • Max User Weight: 250 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (Multiple)

The KICKR BIKE from Wahoo Fitness is to cycling as a NASA flight simulator is to space travel. The classic road bike handlebars with integrated shifters and sleek roadie saddle melt into a futuristic-looking frame-actuator-flywheel combo. Not surprisingly, it made indoor training sessions feel a lot more like the real thing for us (and weirdly fun). In fact, this is where KICKR shines. For example, with a little futzing, you can match the KICKR’s shifters to your actual road bike and leverage the built-in actuator that tilts 20 percent for climbs and 15 percent for descents to virtually clone real-world conditions. Yet, while the Wahoo app is good, easy to use and easily paired to the bike, there’s no place on the bike to anchor a phone or tablet. Keeping things screen-free while you ride is likely to charm outdoor cyclists looking for an awesome off-season trainer, but could frustrate riders wanting a more plugged-in workout.

BEST BUDGET INDOOR BIKE
YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike YB001
Courtesy
Now 37% off
$234 AT YOSUDABIKES.COM

  • 4-way adjustable seat and 2-way adjustable handlebars serve up a comfortable riding experience
  • Very approachable platform that welcomes novice and veteran riders, alike

  • Not as stable as other indoor bikes on this list — make sure all bolts are tightened properly
  • Basic LCD monitor doesn’t offer up the bells and whistles of other indoor bikes
  • Dimensions: 40" L x 22" W x 45" H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: Infinite
  • Max User Weight: 270 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: No

YOSUDA’s YB001 is surprisingly likable despite its shockingly low price. The flywheel is smooth and quiet, and it has a massive range of resistance, making it good for even fairly strong riders. You sit in an upright, comfortable position, and the seat is adjustable for many heights. We did feel, however, that with so much going for it, this indoor bike could benefit from an enhanced interface — a basic LCD monitor only displays your time, speed, distance and calories burned. However, it’s still one of the most popular bikes on the market because of its approachability. The YOSUDA YB001 is a gym-quality, no-frills bike, but it’s no-frills done right in our opinion.

BEST INDOOR BIKE FOR NEAR-PELOTON EXPERIENCES
NordicTrack S27i Studio Bike
Courtesy
$2,500 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • AutoAdjust feature seamlessly changes resistance, incline and decline settings based on your connected workout
  • Massive 27-inch HD Touchscreen console tilts and rotates for visibility on and off the bike

  • 217-pound bike weight can be difficult to move around for some
  • Near-Peloton training experience creates near-Peloton price points
  • Dimensions: 57” L x 28” W x 65” H
  • Console Size: 27”
  • Resistance Levels: 24
  • Max User Weight: 350 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (iFit)

NordicTrack has long been a staple of at-home fitness, and the brand’s flagship indoor bike is a testament to its dedication to premium training potential. We appreciate the impressive iFit library of on-demand workouts and classes, as well as the 24 levels of resistance that allow for a more understood level of difficulty. The absolutely massive 27-inch HD Touchscreen console is also a nice addition, providing clear readouts whether training in the saddle or off the bike for more strength-based exercises.

Perhaps the biggest factor that separates the 27i from Peloton is the AutoAdjust technology. This feature automatically changes resistance, incline and decline settings based on your prescribed workouts, taking the guesswork out of varying training circuits and makes for one convenient setup. All this Peloton-like (and Peloton-besting) technology does come at Peloton-like prices, however. At a similar price point to the Bike+, this is one of the most expensive indoor bikes on this list.

BEST INDOOR BIKE FOR BEGINNERS
Bowflex C6 Bike
Courtesy
Now 30% off
$699 AT BOWFLEX

  • Small footprint, perfect for riders with less available space
  • Compatible with Zwift and other platforms for a variety of training opportunities

  • Interactive training routines require a separate tablet, no built-in screen available
  • RPM Tracker can click at times, which can prove to be a minor annoyance if not working out with headphones
  • Dimensions: 54.6" L x 30.7" W x 51.8" H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: 100
  • Max User Weight: 330 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (Multiple)

The C6 is a Goldilocks option for those looking for an indoor bike that can offer guided digital training sets — albeit through the use of your own tablet — while holding true to a rugged analog feel. Compact yet ergonomic, the C6 is easy to jump on and ride out of the box and offers a smooth feel, quiet flywheel and simple backlit LCD metric console to help you keep your eye on cadence, resistance and output. Taking it to the next level is easy with the JRNY app, too, which allows you to convert the C6 into a more immersive digital trainer. We also appreciated the C6’s compatibility with Zwift and other platforms, allowing us to fine-tune our training to our personal needs and desires.

MOST TECH-HEAVY INDOOR BIKE
MYX Fitness MYX II Plus
$1,599 AT MYXFITNESS.COM

  • MYX Membership provides a wide range of workouts for up to five people
  • Multiple freeweight options allow for more personalized off-bike training opportunities

  • Lack of leaderboards and live classes can deter motivation for some
  • Pairing your Apple Watch for data analysis can be spotty at times
  • Dimensions: 54" L x 21" W x 47" H
  • Console Size: 21.5”
  • Resistance Levels: N/A
  • Max User Weight: 350 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (BODi)

The newest iteration of MYX comes with nearly all the bells and whistles of Peloton at a more affordable price point. The well-built design also features dual-sided pedals, water bottle holders, Bluetooth compatibility, a 21.5-inch touchscreen console and a surprisingly enjoyable app ($39/month) with music, trainers and personalized heart rate zone training. Still lacking live classes and leaderboards as well as integration with Strava and Zwift, the MYX isn’t for everyone, but is one of the best bikes we've tested. The extras are nice, too, including a 6-piece weight set, kettlebell, stabilizing mat, exercise mat, resistance band and foam roller. While Apple Watch integration could be improved upon, this is a great digitally-minded option for tech-savvy athletes.

Editor’s Note: If you’d rather just purchase the bike without the added weights, mats and other gear, MYX does offer a standalone MYXII for a few hundred dollars less.

BEST MINIMALIST INDOOR BIKE
Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike
Now 22% off
$699 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Sturdy, durable design for quality, worry-free training
  • Easy to assemble, great for those not as versed in fitness equipment

  • No integrated screen for live classes or streamed workouts
  • Resistance knob is not as fine-tuned as other indoor bikes, which can take some getting used to
  • Dimensions: 45" L x 23" W x 39" H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: Infinite
  • Max User Weight: 300 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: No

With a simple, minimalist design, the IC3 indoor bike is a great option for new riders hoping to get a good workout on a piece of equipment that will last a long time. The pedals come with multiple options, as do the handlebar grips, and wireless heart rate tracking is built-in. These are all bonus features for most indoor bikes priced at similar levels, so having these perks at the ready was a welcome bonus. While it lacks an interactive screen with workouts and coaching like Peloton, it still has a massive flywheel with a large array of resistance options. Also, the resistance knob can be finicky, which we found out firsthand, but once you become accustomed to the dial system, every workout can be as challenging as you’d prefer.

BEST INDOOR BIKE FOR TV WATCHERS
Sole Fitness SB900 Lightweight Indoor Stationary Bike
Courtesy
Now 33% off
$1,000 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

  • Sturdy steel frame promotes exceptional durability, and a lifetime frame warranty instills even more confidence in the build quality
  • 48-pound flywheel creates a smooth pedaling cadence without unnecessary noise

  • Smaller LCD display may be difficult to read at times
  • No fan for added comfort, which can lead to more sweat-drenched training
  • Dimensions: ‎42" L x 21" W x 40" H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: Infinite
  • Max User Weight: 300 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (Sole Studio)

While we found this indoor bike to be rather cumbersome to move, once you get the SB900 set up in your desired spot in front of your monitor or screen, the training possibilities are enjoyable and top notch. Our tester appreciated the analog experience as it didn’t compromise their viewing, and the magnetic resistance across the 48-pound flywheel provides a smooth riding setup without any added noise or whirring.

We also enjoyed the easy-to-navigate adjustment points across this sleek indoor bike, and the LCD display provides the right amount of data, provided you work out in a well-lit room. This can be avoided, though, if you track your metrics across a fitness tracker or smartwatch instead of the on-bike module. Also, we should note that the SB900 doesn’t include a built-in fan, so be prepared with a sweat towel or water bottle at the ready to help keep your body hydrated and comfortable.

BEST FOLDING INDOOR BIKE
Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike
Now 22% off
$148 AT AMAZON

  • Small footprint for easy storage and convenience
  • Large LCD screen allows for easy-to-read metrics as you pedal toward a new physique

  • Minimal features limit your data-tracking capabilities and training instruction
  • More intense rides can compromise the durability of this fitness equipment
  • Dimensions: 31" L x 19" W x 46" H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: 8
  • Max User Weight: 300 lbs.
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (MyCloud Fitness)

Folding bikes can be another space-saving option for budding indoor cyclists. The Exerpeutic is one of the best in the category, fitting easily inside a closet or underneath a bed. With a large, padded seat, lots of adjustability for different rider heights and eight different levels of resistance, it’s a decent tool for getting a sweat. However, more extreme riders may want to note the smaller flywheel, which can affect resistance levels. The features are few and far between, but that’s generally par for the course in the folding bike category. Additionally, don’t expect to go hog wild on this indoor bike. We found that very intense pedaling and training can cause the structure to wobble, which might not be welcome in most households. It’s best to keep this as a storable option for simply logging miles — leave the more strenuous training to others on this list.

BEST INDOOR BIKE TRAINER
Garmin Tacx Neo 2T
Courtesy
$1,120 AT AMAZON

  • Easily mimics on-road inclines and declines without the need for added equipment
  • Lighting system creates varied backlight colors and intensities for a convenient visual for power output

  • Supports only certain cassette models, requiring some more advanced knowledge of your bike
  • Heavier frame, while stable, can be difficult to maneuver in-between uses
  • Dimensions: 29.5” L x 22.6” W x 21.7” H
  • Console Size: N/A
  • Resistance Levels: Up to 2,200 watts
  • Max User Weight: N/A
  • Third Party App Compatibility: Yes (Multiple)

If you already have a tried and trusted road bike, then why pay for an added cycle? Indoor bike trainers can be excellent options for dedicated cyclists, and in testing, we found no better pick than the Tacx Neo 2T from Garmin. The space-age design promotes exceptional stability in the saddle, and we really enjoyed how easily this setup simulates on-road cycling, capable of mimicking inclines and declines without the need for front wheel attachments.

The Tacx Neo 2T can also operate off its own power source, which can be great when an available outlet is slightly out of reach from your setup. Although, we do recommend plugging in whenever possible to reap all the benefits of the incline and decline adjustments. Also, as is the case with most direct-drive bike trainers, you’ll need to understand your bike’s cassette prior to getting swapped over for indoor riding. And even at that, you need to ensure your cassette is supported, as only select models are compatible.

More Fitness Gear
happy athletic woman cycling on exercise bike in a gym
skynesherGetty Images

Explore the following guides to find more of our top workout equipment recommendations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Cycling
How to Set Up Your Indoor Bike
The 14 Best Travel Mugs For Beverages On the Go
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Fitness Apps for Effective Training Help
This Gravel Bike Is an Uncompromising Speed Demon
The Best Bike Locks for Every Cyclist
The 3 Biggest Bike Helmet Fails and How to Fix 'Em
Theragun or Hyperice: Which Recovery Tool Is Best?
The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Tracking Progress
Cycle All Year With the Best Indoor Bike Trainers
There's Nothing Else Like this $2,000 Gravel Bike