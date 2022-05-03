While some people might not know who he is, Jack Harlow made the most of his 2022 Met Gala appearance this year — wearing a suave chocolate brown suit courtesy of Givenchy, paired with classic leather dress shoes and his signature Narnia-like messy curls. And while the fit was right in-line with the "Gilded Glamour" theme of the night, perhaps the most lavish feature of the Kentucky rapper's aesthetic was his skin.

To achieve that deluxe glow, Harlow's groomer Fitch Lunar turned to Therabody's latest device, the TheraFace Pro, for a well-balanced, healthy base of facial health before hitting the red carpet.

"I asked Jack to come in bare face and product-free," says Lunar about the "First Class" rapper's Monday night routine. Then, utilizing the TheraFace Pro's cleansing, LED and percussive modalities — just a handful of the facial wellness opportunities packed into the game-changing device — Lunar was able to relax any present facial tension for a solid foundation on-par with the glamorous festivities ahead.

Harlow finished off his look with help from Murad's stable of skincare essentials, including the all-new Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks, for a well-protected tone that could withstand the flash of paparazzi — and all the glitz and gilt.

The TheraFace Pro has been making waves as a revolutionary facial wellness tool since its April launch, proving that a red carpet look is not just for the "who's who." And with Harlow's backing, is it right to assume this device will become the latest accessory to get the hip-hop seal of approval? Will Therabody be the next G-Shock? The next Carhartt? The jury's still out, but only time will tell.

