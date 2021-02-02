This Coffee Grinder Is Good for Apartments and National Parks

VSSL, the brand behind life-saving tools for outdoor expeditions, is turning its attention to a different kind of survival necessity: coffee.
The VSSL Java is the brand's new portable hand coffee grinder, launched on Kickstarter last year and available to the coffee-loving masses now. The Java uses burr blades, as any good coffee grinder should, with 50 grind settings for fine-tuning your coffee ground size. Plus, ball bearings within the grinder prevent wobbling, which may lead to uneven coffee ground sizes and is an overall nuisance.
It's constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs under a pound, with a built-in carabiner. The VSSL Java's 20-gram coffee-load size is best suited for single servings, but because of its ease-of-use, it should take under a minute to grind at full capacity.
The coffee grinder retails for $145 and ships for free.
