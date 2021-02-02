This Coffee Grinder Is Good for Apartments and National Parks

VSSL, the brand behind life-saving tools for outdoor expeditions, is turning its attention to a different kind of survival necessity: coffee.

The VSSL Java is the brand's new portable hand coffee grinder, launched on Kickstarter last year and available to the coffee-loving masses now. The Java uses burr blades, as any good coffee grinder should, with 50 grind settings for fine-tuning your coffee ground size. Plus, ball bearings within the grinder prevent wobbling, which may lead to uneven coffee ground sizes and is an overall nuisance.

VSSL

It's constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs under a pound, with a built-in carabiner. The VSSL Java's 20-gram coffee-load size is best suited for single servings, but because of its ease-of-use, it should take under a minute to grind at full capacity.

The coffee grinder retails for $145 and ships for free.

