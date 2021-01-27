These Are Some of the Best Coffees of 2021, According to Experts

Fourteen coffee roasters from across the United States won Good Food Awards for having the best coffees of 2021. Whittled down from a list of 25 finalists announced last fall, the winners were announced during a virtual ceremony on Friday.

A panel of judges, who range from coffee roasters to writers, chose its 11th annual winners because of their "exemplary flavor," which Good Food Awards describe as "sweet, clean, well developed body, balanced acidity and phenomenal aromatics." In addition to being a good-tasting coffee, the beans must be roasted in the US, and its journey from farm to cup must transparent.

This year's winners include just one repeat coffee roaster — JBC Coffee Roasters — from 2020, which featured 27 coffees versus this year's 14. Like previous years, a good chunk of winners were Ethiopian coffees, known for being fruity and floral with higher-than-usual acidity and a low-to-medium body. While single origin coffees were a clear winner this year (and most of the time), Denver-based Huckleberry Roasters took home a Good Food Award in coffee for its Phantom Limb Blend, a blend of Ethiopian beans both washed and naturally processed.

Most of the coffees are still available for you to try at home. Here is the complete list of winners for the 2021 Good Food Awards for coffee:

