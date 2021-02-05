There's a Good Chance These Nespresso Pods Are the Best You Can Buy

Voila, a brand that sells exceptional instant coffee, is now making pre-ground coffee pods. The concept, Voila Labs, creates Nespresso pods that may make buying a Nespresso machine less of a trade-off.

First reported by Daily Coffee News, Voila tapped Mo Coffee to assist with packaging the new pods. Voila sources the beans, and Mo roasts, grinds and packages the coffee into biodegradable, compostable capsules. The only available offering so far is the Voila Espresso Discovery pack, a 30-pack of pods ($29) with a trio of varieties: Bolivia El Archangel, Colombia San Victorino Geisha and Brazil Marcos Yamishita.

Voila Labs’ coffee pods are available in three varieties, and the pods are biodegradable and compostable. Voila Labs

Voila Labs aims to one-up Nespresso-branded pods in coffee quality and packaging. Here's a tidy explanation, quoted from Voila Labs FAQ:

"Nespresso certainly has the technology and systems in place to create an amazing shot. But their sourcing and roasting standards are so low that we couldn’t stand behind any of their capsules. In addition, they’ve never made a push to use more eco-friendly materials. At Voila, we’re sourcing ultra-premium coffees roasted light and bright and sealing them into compostable and biodegradable capsules so every cup is awesome."

The pods will work in any Nespresso Original machine. These include the Nespresso Pixie ($200), Nespresso Creatista Uno ($450) and The Morning Machine ($360), which are the models that Voila Labs uses and recommends.

Voila Labs pods work in any Nespresso Original machine. Voila Labs

While you can order the coffee pods online, the brand has a text-to-order system in beta testing. Text the phone number (205) 654-8988 to sign up for the ordering system, which comes with a $1 membership fee. Voila Labs will reply with a form to record your address and payment method so that you can text "order" to the number and get coffee shipped immediately. Voila Labs will also give members updates on new offerings before anyone else.

