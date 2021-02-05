Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

There's a Good Chance These Nespresso Pods Are the Best You Can Buy

Voila already won the instant coffee game. Now it has its sights on coffee capsules.

By Tyler Chin
coffee pods
Voila Labs

Voila, a brand that sells exceptional instant coffee, is now making pre-ground coffee pods. The concept, Voila Labs, creates Nespresso pods that may make buying a Nespresso machine less of a trade-off.

Related Stories
This May Be the Best Instant Coffee You Can Buy
The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021

First reported by Daily Coffee News, Voila tapped Mo Coffee to assist with packaging the new pods. Voila sources the beans, and Mo roasts, grinds and packages the coffee into biodegradable, compostable capsules. The only available offering so far is the Voila Espresso Discovery pack, a 30-pack of pods ($29) with a trio of varieties: Bolivia El Archangel, Colombia San Victorino Geisha and Brazil Marcos Yamishita.

coffee pods
Voila Labs’ coffee pods are available in three varieties, and the pods are biodegradable and compostable.
Voila Labs

Voila Labs aims to one-up Nespresso-branded pods in coffee quality and packaging. Here's a tidy explanation, quoted from Voila Labs FAQ:

"Nespresso certainly has the technology and systems in place to create an amazing shot. But their sourcing and roasting standards are so low that we couldn’t stand behind any of their capsules. In addition, they’ve never made a push to use more eco-friendly materials. At Voila, we’re sourcing ultra-premium coffees roasted light and bright and sealing them into compostable and biodegradable capsules so every cup is awesome."

The pods will work in any Nespresso Original machine. These include the Nespresso Pixie ($200), Nespresso Creatista Uno ($450) and The Morning Machine ($360), which are the models that Voila Labs uses and recommends.

hand placing coffee pod into machine
Voila Labs pods work in any Nespresso Original machine.
Voila Labs

While you can order the coffee pods online, the brand has a text-to-order system in beta testing. Text the phone number (205) 654-8988 to sign up for the ordering system, which comes with a $1 membership fee. Voila Labs will reply with a form to record your address and payment method so that you can text "order" to the number and get coffee shipped immediately. Voila Labs will also give members updates on new offerings before anyone else.

Price: $29

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The 6 Best Coffee Makers of 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Coffee
Fellow's Excellent Ode Coffee Grinder Is on Sale
A Portable Coffee Grinder for Apartments and Parks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Are Some of the Best Coffees of 2021
Can a Snowboarder Disrupt a $100 Billion Industry?
You're Probably Grinding Your Coffee Beans Wrong
11 Coffee Products From 2020 That Gave Us Jitters
How to Get $100 Specialty Coffee for Just $10
The Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021
Is a $300 Coffee Maker Better Than a $50 One?
How to Read a Bag of Coffee Beans