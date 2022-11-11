Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Three Winter Layers to Wear Every Single Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Here Are the Best Gifts on Amazon to Shop This Holiday Season

Getting a jump on holiday shopping? Need a last-minute birthday gift? We've got you covered.

By Grace Cooper
collage of a cooler, apple watch, black backpack, amazon kindle, camera, weights, and a dutch oven

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Now is the perfect time to get started on holiday shopping, and Amazon boasts thousands of rotating daily deals, from sellers you've never heard of to big-name brands like Apple, Levi's, Vitamix and more. Plus, you know the retailer will have tons of Black Friday deals to peruse over the coming weeks. But despite the great deals, Amazon is not just a budget option when it comes to gifting. You can just as easily find higher-end items, whether furniture, clothing, appliances, mattresses — the list goes on.

But aside from the products themselves, there's another big reason to shop on Amazon: quick and free Prime shipping (as long as you have a membership). So whether you're scrambling for a last-minute gift or just hoping to buy all your gifts in one place, Amazon's a great place to peruse seemingly endless options — and often get a pretty good deal too.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
$15 AT AMAZON

This exfoliating towel takes the best parts of a wash cloth and loofah to create the shower accessory that will keep your skin clean and smooth.

Apple AirPods Pro
$235 AT AMAZON

Just because you're shopping for someone else doesn't mean you shouldn't still take advantage of a great deal when you see one. Thanks to the recent release of the AirPods Pro 2, the original AirPods Pro are significantly discounted.

Best for Those Who WFH
Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
$13 AT AMAZON

If you're looking for a small gift that's also a crowd-pleaser, this laptop stand from Lamicall will do the trick. It's a little gadget that will get lots of use and likely a permanent spot in their WFH setup if they have one.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Now 11% off
$110 AT AMAZON

This ultra strong carpet cleaner is actually the perfect practical gift. Even if your giftee isn't a fan of cleaning they soon will be with this satisfying device that sucks out the dirt hidden deep in your carpet and upholstery.

Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Air Purifier
Now 28% off
$359 AT AMAZON

Anything Dyson is always a nice gift, especially when it's a product that does double duty like this combo fan and air purifier.

Best for Music Lovers
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL
Now 17% off
$35 AT AMAZON

Everyone needs a great portable speaker or even two, especially if you get them one of the best speakers around.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
$35 AT AMAZON

Apple Airtags are your best friend while traveling, especially this year. Spice up the gadget with a leather tag holder, and grab a pack of AirTags while you're at it.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Lowball
$30 AT AMAZON

Keep your drink cool, hot or the perfect temperature in between on the go with this insulated cup from Yeti.

Apple AirPods Max
Now 13% off
$479 AT AMAZON

Some people aren't fans of earbuds, and the AirPods Max are a great option for getting the quality of Apple earbuds with the comfort of headphones. Plus, the Max's metallic color options are pretty sleek.

Bala Bangles, Set of 2
Now 18% off
$40 AT AMAZON

These stylish 1-pound weights can wrap around your wrists or ankles for a constant, subtle workout.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Now 13% off
$650 AT AMAZON

If their espresso machine needs an upgrade, then buy them the best one Breville has to offer.

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty
Now 17% off
$190 AT AMAZON

For anyone who suffers from allergies or lives in a big city, an air purifier is definitely a necessity. And you can't go wrong with the best one on the market.

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket
Now 40% off
$54 AT AMAZON

The iconic Levi's trucker jacket serves as an excellent wardrobe staple, especially as we head towards cooler weather. Buying clothes for someone else can be tricky, but with a look and fit as classic as this your gift will be a hit.

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 7-Pack
Now 25% off
$47 AT AMAZON

Definitely a more intimate gift than others, these boxers from Calvin Klein have a luxurious quality that make them a great gift for anyone who wears boxer briefs.

PhoneSoap Pro
Now 16% off
$84 AT AMAZON

Our phones are probably dirtier than we know, so get peace of mind with this device that uses UV light to kill 99.99 percent of the germs lurking in just 5 minutes.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
$159 AT AMAZON

This beautiful electric kettle not only does it's job but also doubles as a piece of decor on your countertop. It's perfect for anyone who drinks coffee or tea.

Apple Watch Series 7
$429 AT AMAZON

There are lots of Apple devices on Amazon, and they're often on sale. An Apple watch is a great practical gift. It's on the expensive side but not over the top, and the person you give it to will surely use it every day.

Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle
$20 AT AMAZON

For your friend or family member who's always on the go, this collapsible water bottle is the perfect storage solution to keep them hydrated.

Best for Foodies
Fly By Jing Triple Threat Trio
Now 16% off
$38 AT AMAZON

For someone who loves to add some spice while they're cooking, this three-pack from Fly By Jing will add so much fun and flavor to their time in the kitchen.

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Courtesy
$170 AT AMAZON
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Puzzle Toy
Now 69% off
$5 AT AMAZON

Instead of your average plush dog toy (which is also great), this puzzle tray acts as kind of a brain teaser for your dog. Just hide treats or a healthy snack under the pieces and they'll be occupied for a while.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
Now 24% off
$28 AT AMAZON

Lifestraw's water filter allows you to drink water from anywhere while hiking, camping, etc. And now you (or the person you gift it to) can take it on the go with the brand's water bottle.

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack
$86 AT AMAZON

Whether they're heading off to school or back to the office, this classic backpack from Fjallraven is sure to come in handy.

Best for Coffee and Tea Drinkers
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
$130 AT AMAZON

For those who like their coffee or tea piping hot all day long, the Ember Mug is a no brainer. This smart mug will keep your hot beverage at your desired temperature all day long.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
$138 AT AMAZON

The instant camera trend is back, and this is hands down the best one you can buy for a gift — or yourself.

Best for Book Worms
Kindle Paperwhite
$140 AT AMAZON

Kindles have been around for a while, and if your favorite book worm doesn't have one then it's the perfect gift to save them money and trips to the bookstore.

The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2022
collage of a concrete firepit, a plant, olive oil, soap, and a stack of towels

Get those new homeowners a gift that will help make their house a home.

LEARN MORE

Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven
$80 AT AMAZON

If your favorite home chef doesn't have a Dutch oven — or at least a very good one — then treat them to the best one there is from Lodge.

Best for Plant Parents
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Now 39% off
$100 AT AMAZON

Whether you're buying for an avid plant lover or someone who can't seem to keep a plant alive, this hydroponic herb kit is mess-free and easy to care for.

Best for Dog Owners
Furbo Dog Camera
$349 AT AMAZON

Score a gift for someone and their pup with this treat-dispensing dog camera.

Best for Fitness Fanatics
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Now 36% off
$349 AT AMAZON

These adjustable dumbbells are perfect for someone who lives at the gym or is setting new fitness goals for themselves. Plus, they just so happen to be our favorites.

RTIC Hard Cooler
$250 AT AMAZON

Although a little heavy, this RTIC cooler offers great quality and value. Get this for your friend who loves spending time outdoors, whether that's at the beach, camping or tailgating.

Vitamix 5200 Blender
$480 AT AMAZON

A Vitamix is a household staple if you spend any time in the kitchen, and it's a pretty classic, thoughtful gift. And you can find plenty of other Vitamix products on Amazon, like attachments and containers.

Best for Early Risers
Hatch Restore
$130 AT AMAZON

If you're still using your smartphone as an alarm clock, then stop it. Give yourself and a friend the gift of better sleep with this soothing sunrise smart alarm clock from Hatch. (P.S. It's also a sound machine.)

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2
Now 10% off
$179 AT AMAZON

Buy your fitness-minded friend or family member the gift of recovery with one of the best percussive massagers there is.

The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
collage of a card wallet, airpods, suitcase, skin and hair care products, a gold watch, and sheets

Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, mom or mother-in-law? Start here.

LEARN MORE

Bee's Wrap Assorted 3-Pack
$18 AT AMAZON

It's hard to keep sustainability at top of mind during gifting season, but these beeswax wraps are a win, win. They're great for food storage, and they're reusable.

Best for Home Owners
Blink Mini, 2-Pack
$65 AT AMAZON

If you're shopping for a new home owner, then these smart security cameras are a good option to consider. Plus, they're pretty discreet and surprisingly affordable.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
$24 AT AMAZON

Forget making an extra trip to Ulta or Sephora, Amazon has pretty much everything you could want in the makeup, hair care and skincare realm. Just take this viral Laneige lip mask that is way more moisturizing than your everyday lip balm.

Stanley Adventure Big Grip
$25 AT AMAZON

Stanley drinkware is some of the best you can buy, especially when it comes to insulation. And there are a lot of offerings from the brand available on Amazon for last-minute and long-planned gifts.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials
Now 10% off
$90 AT AMAZON

Courant's wireless charging tray is equal parts elegant and functional, acting as a catch-all for your keys, sunglasses, etc. and a discreet phone charger at the same time.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
$123 AT AMAZON

For fans of aromatherapy, Vitruvi's essential oil diffusers are a great gift — and they don't look bad either.

Embark Dog DNA Test
Now 30% off
$139 AT AMAZON

Another fun find for dog owners, you can gift a DNA test for their dog. And this one from Embark is a great choice with over 14,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Now 22% off
$28 AT AMAZON

Everyone wears sunscreen — or at least should. This miracle sunscreen from Supergoop! is completely invisible and gives your skin a soft, matte feel.

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven
$160 AT AMAZON

If anyone's resisted buying an air fryer until now, then it's time to give in. They're easy to use and super convenient for reheating leftovers or throwing together quick meals.

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood
$63 AT AMAZON

These viral greens are an easy way to get more nutrients in your diet and would make a great gift for a smoothie lover. Don't believe us? Just check the over 15,500 Amazon reviews.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station
$1,099 AT AMAZON

Check out this portable power station from Jackery for the person who goes on frequent outdoor adventures.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Now 10% off
$36 AT AMAZON

Especially for someone with long hair, you can never go wrong by gifting a good hair dryer. This one from Revlon is affordable and doubles as a styling tool.

HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer
$80 AT AMAZON

This mini photo printer gives you the fun of an instant camera with just your phone. This gift is especially great for occasions with large gatherings because it can be put to use right away.

Best for Grillers
Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set
$45 AT AMAZON

For the person who practically lives in front of their grill, this seasoning set is a fun and flavorful gift.

Unique Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything
collage of a chair, sunglasses, watch, fire pit, hiking shoe, and a pocket knife

How do you shop for the guy who owns the fanciest, rarest things? Aim for gifts he wouldn't anticipate.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Gift Ideas for the Holidays
45+ of the Best Gifts for Men
The Best Gifts for Cigar-Lovers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Leatherman Tools Purpose-Built for Any Adventure
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
Sustainable, Winter-Beating Gear Gifts from adidas
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
The Best Gifts for the Ultimate Adventure Seeker
30+ Weed Gifts to Delight Any Cannabis Enthusiast
The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give in 2022
Luxury Gifts for the Coffee Lover