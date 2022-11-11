Here Are the Best Gifts on Amazon to Shop This Holiday Season

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.
Now is the perfect time to get started on holiday shopping, and Amazon boasts thousands of rotating daily deals, from sellers you've never heard of to big-name brands like Apple, Levi's, Vitamix and more. Plus, you know the retailer will have tons of Black Friday deals to peruse over the coming weeks. But despite the great deals, Amazon is not just a budget option when it comes to gifting. You can just as easily find higher-end items, whether furniture, clothing, appliances, mattresses — the list goes on.
But aside from the products themselves, there's another big reason to shop on Amazon: quick and free Prime shipping (as long as you have a membership). So whether you're scrambling for a last-minute gift or just hoping to buy all your gifts in one place, Amazon's a great place to peruse seemingly endless options — and often get a pretty good deal too.
Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Best for Those Who WFH
Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Air Purifier
Best for Music Lovers
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Lowball
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket
Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 7-Pack
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle
Best for Foodies
Fly By Jing Triple Threat Trio
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Puzzle Toy
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack
Best for Coffee and Tea Drinkers
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera
Best for Book Worms
Kindle Paperwhite
Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven
Best for Plant Parents
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Best for Dog Owners
Furbo Dog Camera
Best for Fitness Fanatics
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Best for Early Risers
Hatch Restore
Bee's Wrap Assorted 3-Pack
Best for Home Owners
Blink Mini, 2-Pack
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Stanley Adventure Big Grip
Courant Catch:3 Essentials
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven
Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood
Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer
Best for Grillers
Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set
