Want Delicious Cold Brew in 5 Minutes? This $2,100 Brewer Can Do It

Hey, you. Do you like cold brew? Well, if you're willing to dish out $5 a cup or wait up to 48 hours to brew it, your love for cold brew must run deep. So maybe you wouldn't have a problem dishing out a couple grand on a cold brewer that makes that sweet, sweet Icy Joe in just five minutes.
Meet the Ziggy cold brewer coffee maker, launched earlier this year by high-tech coffee gear company Hiroia (a joint venture between legendary Japanese coffee equipment brand Hario and Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron). It uses patented cold-infusion technology that cuts down a days-long marathon into a five-to-eight-minute sprint. The speedy cold brewer is so impressive, the Special Coffee Association named it one of the finalists for its 2021 awards under the Commercial Cold Brew Coffee Preparation and Serving Equipment category.
The Ziggy is based on the brewing technique of 2016 World Brewers Cup Champion Tetsu Kasuya, Daily Coffee News reports. The brewer replicates Kasyua's siphon brewing technique of stirring the coffee and water while it steeps in an upper chamber — and because this is cold brewing, Ziggy uses mechanical pressure instead of heat to draw coffee through a filter and into the serving carafe.
SCA
Users can customize their Ziggy in the same way that Kasuya would tailor his brewing. The coffee maker connects to a smartphone app, through which users can control the water-to-coffee ratio and the speed and time of stirring and steeping, as well as the strength of the extraction.
Now, do you need this pricey device? Probably not. But if you really want it, you can justify it this way: a cup of cold brew costs at least $4 at a coffee shop, so after 525 cups out of the Ziggy, you'd be breaking even. At the rate most of us drink coffee, it'll pay for itself in no time.
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes.
Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring.
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos.
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
