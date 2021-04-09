Today's Top Stories
Want Free Beer? Sam Adams Will Pay for It (But There's a Catch)

Get your COVID vaccine, and Sam Adams will send you beer money.

By Tyler Chin
boston beer co acquires dogfish head brewery for $300 million
Justin SullivanGetty Images

Your next shot-and-a-beer combo might differ from your usual boilermaker: if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can get a free beer, courtesy of Sam Adams.

Starting April 12, the Boston brewery will send money to the first 10,000 people who share a photo for their vaccination sticker or bandage (but not your vaccination card) and include the hashtag #ShotForSam and tag the brewery. If you don't have social media, you can also send proof of your vaccine (again, not your vaccination card) to samadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

Sam Adams will send $7 to the lucky few who have been vaccinated, and they'll receive their money through the Cash App.

The free beer offer follows Krispy Kreme's controversial promotion to give a free donut every day to those with the COVID-19 vaccine. A growing number of companies are giving free stuff to those who are vaccinated. Is Dunkin' next? Here's hoping Vanilla Nut Taps won't be the incentive.

