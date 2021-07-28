Today's Top Stories
1
Vegan Chicken Nuggets? Impossible.
2
Tommy John’s Apollo Briefs Are Ideal for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Timepiece Is Inspired by a 1984 Land Rover

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Dutch Oven Is a Fraction of the Price of Le Creuset’s and Just as Good

You can buy two Misen Dutch ovens and it'll still come out to less than the price of a Le Creuset.

By Tyler Chin
misen dutch oven
Misen

So you want a Dutch oven. You probably did some research into Le Cresuet versus Staub, before realizing you're not ready to drop $400 on some cookware, and you're definitely not ready to get married just to throw a Dutch oven on your registry. Direct-to-consumer cookware brand Misen has heard all your qualms of buying high-end Dutch ovens (not to mention the cheap ones), so it made a Dutch oven that's a fraction of the price — and potentially better than the competition.

Related Stories
The 25 Best Things to Cook in a Dutch Oven
What's the Best Dutch Oven? Staub vs. Le Creuset
Instant Pot vs Crock-Pot: Which Is Better?

Last year, Misen took its idea for a Dutch oven to Kickstarter, where it raised $4.2 million across over 36,000 backers. The biggest selling point was its price: $165 for a generously sized 7-quart Dutch oven (similar sizes from Le Creuset and Staub can start at around $400). When it comes to Dutch ovens, construction is everything. In essence, the cookware is a cast-iron pot covered in layers of enamel, which creates a virtually non-stick surface that will last a lifetime. Most Dutch ovens will use just a couple layers of enamel coating, but Misen wraps its Dutch oven with four layers for added durability. In a test, Misen dropped a steel ball into its own Dutch oven, as well as cheap and expensive options; while the enamel chipped in the other Dutch ovens, Misen's came out unscathed.

The Misen Dutch oven comes with the option for two styles of lids: a traditional lid or a lid that doubles as a grill, both of which provide a tight seal to keep moisture from seeping out. And because these are Dutch ovens, famous for their beautiful hues, Misen offers them in five colors: blue, red, black, gray and green.

Like Misen's other cookware, the Dutch oven is backed by a lifetime guarantee — get a free replacement if anything happens to yours — and you get a 60-day trial period to make sure it's right for you, otherwise you can return it for free.

Price: $165

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running
Chelsea Boots You Can Pair With Any Outfit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Indie Watchmaker Continues to Surprise Us
The Levi's x Grateful Dead Collab Is Full of Hits
The Best Face Masks of 2021
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Best Travel Pants of 2021
Mucha Carne Makes Clothing for Both Kinds of Trips
The Best Lightweight and Breathable Face Masks
Want a Unique Chronograph? Look No Further